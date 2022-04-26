100 years ago

April 26, 1922

EL DORADO -- Fire of undetermined origin, discovered about 6 o'clock this morning, destroyed the large brick building of the Arkansas Wholesale Grocer Company, which housed the offices and main warehouse. The loss was estimated at $125,000, practically covered by insurance. Effective work by the Fire Department, coupled with the resisting effect of a fire wall, probably prevented a spread of the flames to adjoining property.

50 years ago

April 26, 1972

• A young man with an automatic pistol entered the New Enterprise Western Store at 4724 West Eleventh Street at noon Tuesday and escaped with $55 and a .38-caliber pistol. Joe Dickey, Sr., operator of the store, reported that the man robbed him of the money and the Smith and Wesson revolver, then fled on foot, the police said.

25 years ago

April 26, 1997

BENTON -- A federal Superfund site at the corner of Willow and East streets has been cleaned up, Environmental Protection Agency and city officials announced Friday. Benton Salvage Co. collected transformers, capacitors and batteries, among other items, at the 3.8-acre site from 1974 to 1981. The site eventually became contaminated with polychlorinated biphenyls, or PCBs, and lead. When the company declared bankruptcy, it left behind large piles of batteries, drums containing PCBs and contaminated soil. PCBs are toxic liquids once used as an insulating agent in electrical equipment. Low-level exposure to PCBs is toxic to fish and believed to cause cancer and birth defects in humans, according to an EPA news release. The manufacture of PCBs was banned in the United States in 1979. Superfund sites have been abandoned by owners unable or unwilling to clean them up, and are designated for cleanup by the government.

10 years ago

April 26, 2012

• A man who stashed cocaine in the seats of an Arkansas State Police patrol car while peddling drugs for a multistate narcotics ring pleaded guilty in federal court Wednesday to being part of the criminal conspiracy. Tremaine Simon, who texted his requests for drugs with the moniker "Kocaine Krazy," admitted buying at least 7.7 pounds of cocaine from kingpins Leon Edwards and Sedrick Trice from January 2010 until October, when federal agents shut down the operation. ... Assistant U.S. Attorney Julie Peters described how a state police trooper stopped Simon, who was driving a tan Chevrolet Suburban with Mississippi plates, shortly after Simon bought about three-quarters of an ounce of cocaine from Edwards in Helena-West Helena on April 5, 2011. The trooper reported finding drug paraphernalia inside the Suburban, including a digital scale with white powder residue and a green leafy substance. On his way to the Phillips County jail, Simon hid the cocaine between the back and bottom cushions of the patrol car, prosecutors said.