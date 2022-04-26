Police say gunfire

fatal for LR man

A 50-year-old Little Rock has died after a shooting Friday afternoon, according to Little Rock Police Department officials.

Harry Jackson was found laying face down in a parking lot on the 1800 block of W. 18th Street about 3:23 p.m. by officers, a police report states.

Officers responded to the scene after a shot spotter device recorded four rounds of shots fired, the report says.

Detectives identified a possible suspect at the time of the shooting and interviewed the person, the report said. The person had not been arrested as of Monday.