Pulaski County school district sets job fair

The Pulaski County Special School District is hosting a job fair from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, at Maumelle High School, 100 Victory Lane, in Maumelle.

The district is seeking applicants for a variety of jobs in the school system's 26 schools.

Positions include classroom teachers, substitute teachers, paraprofessionals, nurses, transportation staff, clerical staff, food service workers and security staff.

The job fair is intended to give potential applicants the chance to meet with administrators and staff of each school and department to discuss employment opportunities for the 2022-2023 school year.

"PCSSD is a great place to work," Shawn Burgess, assistant superintendent for human resources, said in announcing the job fair. "We truly strive to put our scholars first in every decision that we make. For me, that means putting the very best talent in our schools and departments in an effort to make a positive impact and help our scholars be the very best they can be."

The Pulaski County Special district spans over much of Pulaski County, including portions of Little Rock and North Little Rock, and includes all of Maumelle and Sherwood.