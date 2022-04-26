Raped by acquaintance, student says; UA investigating

FAYETTEVILLE -- A University of Arkansas student told police she was raped early Friday at a campus residence hall, said Lt. Michael Oakes with the university's Police Department.

The 18-year-old woman reported knowing the person who she says sexually assaulted her at Adohi Hall, Oakes said.

The alleged assailant is a 19-year-old UA student, Oakes said.

Oakes said Monday that police are investigating the report.

He said he was notifying the university's Title IX office Monday of the report. The Title IX office separately investigates sexual violence and sexual harassment and also provides supportive measures to students reporting misconduct.