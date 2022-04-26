Singleton pledge excites Arkansas targets, commits

Arkansas football targets and commits were as impressed as Razorbacks fans with the commitment of 4-star quarterback Malachi Singleton on Monday.

Tight end commitment Jaden Hamm, 6-6, 225, of Eudora, Kan., was pumped about Singleton’s pledge.

“We need that comfort of knowing we have a quarterback,” Hamm said. “We are hoping to still get Jaden Rashada and that would make our ’23 quarterbacks pretty dangerous with the weapons we are going to have on the outside.”

Hamm, a 4-star recruit, picked the Razorbacks over Michigan, Tennessee, Penn State, Kansas, Kansas State, Oklahoma State, Missouri, Nebraska, TCU, Iowa State and other programs.

Four-star receiver Joshua Manning, 6-3, 190, of Lee’s Summit, Mo., visited Arkansas on April 15. He has offers from the Razorbacks, Missouri, Iowa, Nebraska, Wisconsin, Minnesota, Northwestern, Illinois, Washington, Colorado, Iowa State, Kansas State and other schools.

“Excited. Always good to bring in a big-time quarterback for us receivers,” said Manning, whose mother, Roxanne Manning, played basketball for the Razorbacks in 1994-95. “Hopefully we can get to know each other.”

Four-star receiver Cole Adams, 5-10, 180 of Owasso, Okla., has offers from Arkansas, Alabama, LSU, Texas A&M, Michigan State Wisconsin and other programs. He visited Fayetteville on Jan. 15 and plans to visit again.

“I’m loving it. Bro is a baller. Watched his tape, too. Man can throw,” Adams said.

The addition of Singleton excites Razorbacks linebacker commitment Carson Dean.

Dean, 6-4, 232, of Carrollton (Texas) Hebron, had offers from Texas, TCU, Ole Miss, LSU, Baylor, Missouri, Colorado, Nebraska, Indiana and other programs before choosing the Razorbacks.

“It’s a big-time commitment for us,” Dean said. "It shows everyone what we are trying and going to build at Arkansas, and getting a great quarterback like Malachi is huge and I can’t wait to see the dudes we continue to add. Arkansas is the place to be and this is just a start for us, and (I) can’t wait to be a part of it.”

Class of 2024 receiver target Parker Livingston, 6-4, 185, of Lucas (Texas) Lovejoy, has visited Fayetteville three times and is looking to make his way to Arkansas again.

Livingston, who has offers from the Razorbacks, Florida State, Pittsburgh, Tennessee and other schools, believe Arkansas got a good one in Singleton.

“I think it was a great pick up for Arkansas. They got a steal of a quarterback in him and I think he’ll do great things at Arkansas,” he said. “I’m looking forward to getting to know him and meet him.”

Sophomore 4-star receiver Jeremiah McClellan, 6-1, 185, of St. Louis Christian Brothers, visited the Razorbacks on April 13 and for the Mississippi State game last November.

“He is a great quarterback with a great arm and can really make the tough throws,” McClellan said. “He will be a great fit for Arkansas.”

Defensive lineman and 4-star prospect Kayden McDonald, 6-3, 325, of Suwanee (Ga.) North Gwinnett, has more than 30 offers from schools such as Arkansas, Georgia, Michigan, Ohio State, Ole Miss, Tennessee and other programs.

He visited the Razorbacks on his birthday (March 12) and is working to visit again in June.

“Malachi one of the best quarterbacks in the country,” McDonald said. “He's valid. Got to tackle him in the backfield or he's taking it to the crib. Speed is crazy. When I see Georgia boys committing, it definitely makes me more interested.”

Arkansas receiver signee Sam M’bake caught 54 catches for 473 yards and 5 touchdowns as a senior while teammates with Singleton.

“All I can say is the future is bright. Not enough words can explain this. God has gave me all the tools I need to be successful, but this ... Y’all get ready,” M’bake said.

M’bake, 6-3, 205, of Kennesaw (Ga.) North Cobb, picked Arkansas over Ole Miss, Mississippi State, Florida State, Florida, Colorado, Miami, LSU, Penn State, Southern Cal and other schools.

One of Arkansas’ most active recruiters of other 2023 prospects, 4-star cornerback commitment Dallas Young, 6-1, 185, of Gardendale, Ala., is ready to get some receivers to Fayetteville.

“Very excited. Big get. Now I can recruit wide receivers more since they will know who will be throwing them the ball now. Also very excited for this class future," Young said.

Massive 4-star offensive line target Connor Stroh, 6-7, 355, of Frisco (Texas) Wakeland, made his third visit to Arkansas for the open practice on April 16.

Stroh, who has Arkansas, Texas, Auburn, Florida, Ole Miss, Texas A&M, and other offers, called the addition of Singleton "great."

“Definitely good to see a solid succession at quarterback,” he said. "The 2023 class is starting off strong."