FOOTBALL

Gerald, Burrle enter portal

University of Arkansas senior defensive end Dorian Gerald and redshirt sophomore linebacker Kelin Burrle have entered the transfer portal, sources told the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette on Monday.

Additionally, former UA defensive end and Razorback legacy Mataio Soli, announced that he had committed to the University of Hawaii.

Gerald, returned for his super senior year in 2021 and suffered a season-ending broken bone in his leg in practice the week after the Razorbacks downed Rice 38-17 in the season opener. The 6-3, 235-pounder had a bad run of injury luck at Arkansas, including a strained artery in his neck in the 2019 season opener against Portland State, and a leg injury in the season opener against Georgia in 2020 that set him back several weeks.

The Florence, S.C. native and transfer from College of the Canyons (Calif.) finished with 27 career tackles, including 4 tackles for loss and 1.5 sacs in 15 games.

Burrle, a 6-foot, 208-pounder from Harvey, La., redshirted in 2020 and did not play in 2021. He was sidelined during the spring with an undisclosed issue and had not factored into the depth chart in a linebacker room that grew in depth the last couple of years.

-- Tom Murphy

ASU running back Pare to transfer

Junior Lincoln Pare announced Monday afternoon that he had opted to put his name into the transfer portal after two seasons at Arkansas State University.

Pare made five starts last season for the Red Wolves, leading the team in offense with 455 rushing yards on 107 carries. The former Mr. Tennessee Football averaged better than 5 yards per carry and 10.5 yards per reception for his career.

-- Mitchell Gladstone

SOFTBALL

UCA's Nelson named honored by ASUN

After going 6 for 14 with four home runs in the University of Central Arkansas' three-game series against Lipscomb plus a midweek rout of Memphis, first baseman Morgan Nelson claimed ASUN Player of the Week honors.

The Bentonville native drove in 12 runs over the four games and has recorded a hit in nine straight games to go along with homers in five of her last six games. Nelson is now second among all Bears with eight home runs this season.

-- Mitchell Gladstone