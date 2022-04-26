Super Quiz: Monsters

1. This Bram Stoker monster is repulsed by garlic and the crucifix.

2. This monster was created using body parts from deceased criminals.

3. Robert Louis Stevenson created this creature with an unpredictable dual personality.

4. In this 1979 horror film, a deadly extraterrestrial is set loose on a spaceship.

5. Title of a 1981 horror comedy film: "An American ____ in London."

6. In Greek mythology, this monster was a man with the head and tail of a bull.

7. In this 1958 film, an alien entity crashes to Earth from outer space inside a meteorite.

8. This enormous prehistoric sea monster appeared in a series of Japanese films.

9. These giant one-eyed creatures appeared in Greek mythology.

ANSWERS:

1. Dracula

2. Frankenstein's monster

3. Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde

4. "Alien"

5. Werewolf

6. Minotaur

7. "The Blob"

8. Godzilla

9. Cyclopes