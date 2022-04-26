Texas LB high on Pittman, Hogs

VIDEO ONLINE

Payton Pierce highlights

arkansasonline.com/ 426pierce/

University of Arkansas football Coach Sam Pittman had sophomore 4-star linebacker target Payton Pierce highly amused during his third trip to Fayetteville over the weekend.

He and his father met with Pittman in his office on Friday for about an hour.

"There were about four times in that conversation where I started dying laughing," Pierce said. "He's like one of the funniest guys I've ever met."

Pierce, 6-2, 225 pounds, of Lucas (Texas) Lovejoy is closing in on 20 scholarship offers from schools like Arkansas, Texas, Wisconsin, TCU, Baylor, Tennessee, Louisville, Missouri, Mississippi State and Texas Tech.

Laughter wasn't the only thing accomplished during the meeting with Pittman.

"He talked about what they offer and how he's not planning to go anywhere," Pierce said. "He said the only reason he would be leaving is if he got fired."

Pierce was able to watch the Hogs receive their Outback Bowl championship rings on Friday. He found out he and Pittman have a few things in common, including a connection to Pittman's hometown of Grove, Okla.

"My grandparents own a place where he grew up," Pierce said.

Pierce and his father returned on Saturday to attend the team and linebackers meetings before practice.

"It was one of the best practices I've seen," he said. "When I go to these colleges, I really just like to watch practice because that's really what it is What it's like everyday. The recruiting stuff is eventually going to end, you're going to have to play. They really had a lot of energy. Everyone was having fun. Practice was fun. Like I wanted to out some pads on and go out and play."

Pierce visited Fayetteville last summer, then again for the Texas game in the fall. He also attended the Hogs' victory over Texas A&M game in Arlington, Texas.

He recorded 131 tackles, 21 tackles for loss, 7 sacks, 5 forced fumbles, 10 pass breakups. He also had 10 rushing touchdowns and threw for two more playing quarterback in the Wildcat formation as a sophomore.

Rivals rates him a 4-star recruit, the No. 1 inside linebacker and No. 56 overall prospect in the nation for the 2024 class. Pierce also won the Texas Class 5A wrestling championship in the 220-pound division while going 14-0 for the season. In doing so, he helped lead Lovejoy to it's first ever wrestling team title.

His mother made it to Fayetteville on Saturday, and she also got time with Pittman.

"He actually talked with my mom and had a full meeting with just them two which is great," Pierce said. "Not a lot of people would do that."

After visiting the Hogs on Saturday, Pierce hung out with some friends from back home.

"I have some buddies that live here that went to my church, so they kind of tried to sell me on the Arkansas life, too," he said.

Pierce said linebackers coach Michael Scherer is "awesome."

"He has put more time and effort into my recruitment than anyone and has made me a huge priority and I am grateful for that," Pierce said. "He coaches hard and is intense but has fun with the guys. The thing that's sticks out with him and all the other coaches and players is you can tell they really love football.

"He knows his stuff and really cares about his guys. If I end up at Arkansas I have no doubt he will develop me and push me to be a better player and better man. I feel really confident in that after being around him."

He and his father had dinner with Lovejoy alumnus and Arkansas All-SEC linebacker Bumper Pool.

"He talked a lot of what it's like playing there and what it's like being a student-athlete," Pierce said. "What life is like outside of football and why Arkansas would be the best place for me to go."

Arkansas looks to be in a good spot with Pierce.

"They're right up there with the top," he said. "I don't want to say they're one, two, three. I'm not sure yet but they're definitely a front runner out of lot of the programs I've been to by far. I could see myself playing there."

Email Richard Davenport at rdavenport@arkansasonline.com