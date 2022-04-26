Ukrainian fuel, rail hubs struck; top Russia envoy warns risk of nuclear war is real

KYIV, Ukraine -- Russia unleashed a string of attacks Monday against rail and fuel installations deep inside Ukraine, far from the front lines of Moscow's new eastern offensive, as Russia's top diplomat warned against provoking World War III and said the threat of a nuclear war "should not be underestimated."

The U.S., meanwhile, moved to rush more weaponry to Ukraine and said the assistance from the Western allies is making a difference in the 2-month-old war.

"Russia is failing. Ukraine is succeeding," U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken declared, a day after he and the U.S. secretary of defense made a visit to Kyiv to meet with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

Blinken and Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said Zelenskyy is committed to winning his country's fight against Russia and that the United States will help him achieve that goal.

"He has the mindset that they want to win, and we have the mindset that we want to help them win," Austin told reporters Monday in Poland.

From Poland, Blinken plans to return to Washington while Austin will head to Ramstein, Germany, for a meeting today of NATO defense ministers and other donor countries.

That discussion will look at battlefield updates from the ground, additional security assistance for Ukraine and longer-term defense needs in Europe, including how to step up military production to fill gaps caused by the war in Ukraine, officials said. More than 20 nations are expected to send representatives to the meeting.

Austin said the nature of the fight in Ukraine had changed now that Russia has pulled away from the wooded northern regions to focus on the eastern industrial heartland of the Donbas. Because the nature of the fight has evolved, so have Ukraine's military needs, and Zelenskyy is now focused on more tanks, artillery and other munitions.

"The first step in winning is believing that you can win," Austin said. "We believe that they can win if they have the right equipment, the right support, and we're going to do everything we can ... to ensure that gets to them."

Asked about what the U.S. sees as success, Austin said that "we want to see Ukraine remain a sovereign country, a democratic country able to protect its sovereign territory. We want to see Russia weakened to the point where it can't do things like invade Ukraine."





Blinken said Washington approved a $165 million sale of ammunition -- non-U.S. ammo, mainly if not entirely for Ukraine's Soviet-era weapons -- and will also provide more than $300 million in financing to buy more supplies.

Previously, the U.S. position had been that the goal of American military aid was to help Ukraine win and to defend Ukraine's NATO neighbors against Russian threats.

"We had an opportunity to demonstrate directly our strong ongoing support for the Ukrainian government and the Ukrainian people," Blinken said. "This was, in our judgment, an important moment to be there, to have face-to-face conversations in detail."

Austin and Blinken announced a total of $713 million in foreign military financing for Ukraine and 15 allied and partner countries. Some $322 million is earmarked for Kyiv.

The remainder will be split among NATO members and other nations that have provided Ukraine with critical military supplies since the war with Russia began, officials said.

Such financing is different from previous U.S. military assistance for Ukraine. It is not a donation of drawn-down U.S. Defense Department stockpiles but rather cash that countries can use to purchase supplies that they might need.

The new money, along with the sale of $165 million in non-U.S.-made ammunition that is compatible with Soviet-era weapons the Ukrainians use, brings the total amount of American military assistance to Ukraine to $3.7 billion since the invasion, officials said.

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba praised the U.S. visit and called Blinken and Austin representatives of "the country that did more than any other country in the world" for Ukraine.

Asked whether the new announcements went far enough, Kuleba said that "as long as Russian soldiers put a foot on Ukrainian soil, nothing is enough."

"We appreciate everything that has been done, including by the United States," Kuleba said. "We understand that, for some, what has been done is already a revolution, but this is not enough as long as the war continues.

"It's not because Ukrainians are greedy, it's not because we want to grasp the opportunity and get as much as we want. No, it's because we need to win this war," he said.

Kuleba emphasized the need for the West to speedily provide weapons needed by Ukraine to win the war and stop Russian President Vladimir Putin from going "deeper into Europe."

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said weapons supplied by Western countries "will be a legitimate target," adding that Russian forces had already targeted weapons warehouses in western Ukraine.

"Everyone is reciting incantations that in no case can we allow World War III," Lavrov said in a wide-ranging interview on Russian television. He accused Ukrainian leaders of provoking Russia by asking NATO to become involved in the conflict.

By providing weapons, NATO forces are "pouring oil on the fire," he said, according to a transcript on the Russian Foreign Ministry's website.

Regarding the possibility of a nuclear confrontation, Lavrov said: "I would not want to see these risks artificially inflated now, when the risks are rather significant."

"The danger is serious," he said. "It is real. It should not be underestimated."

Putin accused the U.S. and its allies of trying to "split Russian society and to destroy Russia from within."

DEADLY AIRSTRIKES

When Russia invaded Ukraine on Feb. 24, its apparent goal was the lightning capture of Kyiv. But with the help of Western weapons, the Ukrainians thwarted the push and forced Putin's troops to retreat.

Moscow now says its goal is to take the Donbas, the mostly Russian-speaking industrial region in eastern Ukraine. While both sides say the campaign in the east is underway, Russia has yet to mount an all-out ground offensive and has not achieved any major breakthroughs.

On Monday, Russia focused its firepower elsewhere, with missiles and warplanes striking far behind the front lines in an effort to stop Ukrainian efforts to marshal supplies for the fight.

Five railroad stations in central and western Ukraine were hit, and one worker was killed, said Oleksandr Kamyshin, head of Ukraine's state railway. The bombardment included a missile attack near Lviv, the western city close to the Polish border that has been swelled by Ukrainians fleeing the fighting elsewhere around the country.

Ukrainian authorities said at least five people were killed by Russian strikes in the central Vynnytsia region.

Russia also destroyed an oil refinery in Kremenchuk, in central Ukraine, along with fuel depots there, Russian Defense Ministry spokesman Maj. Gen. Igor Konashenkov said. In all, Russian warplanes destroyed 56 Ukrainian targets overnight, he said.

Philip Breedlove, a retired U.S. general who was NATO's top commander from 2013 to 2016, said the latest strikes against fuel depots are part of a strategy to deplete key Ukrainian war resources. The strikes against rail targets, on the other hand, are a newer tactic, he said.

"I think they're doing it for the legitimate reason of trying to interdict the flow of supplies to the front," he said. "The illegitimate reason is they know people are trying to leave the country, and this is just another intimidation, terrorist tactic to make them not have faith and confidence in traveling on the rails."

Phillips O'Brien, professor of strategic studies at the University of St. Andrews in Scotland, said the war is, for now, settling into a campaign of incremental battlefield losses and gains.

"The two sides are sort of every day weakening each other," he said. "So it's a question of what can you bring in that's new" and "what can you destroy on the other side."

TRANSNISTRIA ATTACK

In Transnistria, a breakaway region of Moldova that sits along the Ukrainian border, several explosions believed caused by rocket-propelled grenades hit the territory's Ministry of State Security, police say.

There was no immediate claim of responsibility or reports of injuries. Transnistria is a strip of land with about 470,000 people.

The separatists' Interior Ministry said on Facebook that some of the building's windows were broken and that smoke was coming from the structure in the city of Tiraspol.

Russia bases about 1,500 troops there, calling them peacekeepers, but concerns are high that those forces could be used to invade Ukraine from the west.

Moldova's Foreign Ministry said "the aim of today's incident is to create pretexts for straining the security situation in the Transnistrian region." The U.S. warned previously that Russia may launch "false-flag" attacks against its own side to create a pretext for invading other nations.

Last week, Rustam Minnekayev, a Russian military commander, said the Kremlin wants full control of southern Ukraine, which he said would open the way to Transnistria.

An estimated 2,000 Ukrainian troops holed up in a steel plant in the strategic southern port city of Mariupol are tying down Russian forces and apparently keeping them from being added to the offensive elsewhere in the Donbas. Over the weekend, Russian forces launched new airstrikes on the Azovstal plant to try to dislodge the holdouts.

Some 1,000 civilians were also said to be taking shelter at the steelworks, and the Russian military pledged to open a humanitarian corridor Monday for them to leave.

The Russian offer was met with skepticism by Ukraine. Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk said on the Telegram messaging app that Ukraine does not consider the route safe and added that Russia had breached agreements on similar evacuation routes before. She called on the United Nations to oversee an evacuation.

The city council and mayor of Mariupol said a new mass grave has been identified about 6 miles north of the city. Mayor Vadym Boychenko said authorities were trying to estimate the number of victims. It was at least the third new mass grave discovered in Russian-controlled areas near Mariupol in the past week.

Mariupol has been gutted by bombardment and fierce street fighting over the past two months. In addition to freeing up Russian troops, the capture of the city would deprive Ukraine of a vital port and allow Moscow to establish a land corridor to the Crimean Peninsula, which it seized from Ukraine in 2014.

In his nightly video address, Zelenskyy said that after two months of war, "The life of peaceful cities and villages has been turned into hell."

"A part of Ukrainian cities and communities has been destroyed down to stone." He said his country's goal is to maintain resistance and "make the occupiers' stay in our land even more intolerable," while Russia drains its resources.

Kuleba told The Associated Press in an interview that any negotiations other than talks between Zelenskyy and Putin would bring little resolution. Recent sessions in Istanbul ended without resolution earlier this month.

Britain said it believes 15,000 Russian troops have been killed in Ukraine since Moscow began its invasion. Defense Secretary Ben Wallace said 25% of the Russian combat units sent to Ukraine "have been rendered not combat effective."

Ukrainian officials have said about 2,500 to 3,000 Ukrainian troops had been killed as of mid-April.

APPEAL TO U.N.

Kuleba urged the U.N. chief to press Russia for an evacuation of the besieged port of Mariupol, calling it something the world body is capable of achieving.

He told The Associated Press in an interview he was concerned that by visiting Moscow today before traveling to Kyiv, U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres could be vulnerable to falling into a Kremlin "trap" in the war.

"Many other foreign officials were trapped visiting Moscow and played around just to show the supremacy of Russian diplomacy and how great they are and how they dictate the world how to behave," he said.

Guterres "should focus primarily on one issue: evacuation of Mariupol," Kuleba said.

"This is really something that the U.N. is capable to do. And if he demonstrates political will, character and integrity, I hope that will allow us to make one step forward," he said.

In New York, deputy U.N. spokesman Farhan Haq said Guterres would be bringing many initiatives and suggestions, adding, "I don't want to give too many details at this stage of the sort of proposals he will have," calling it "a fairly delicate moment."

As for going to Moscow before Kyiv, Haq said the itinerary was worked out with both sides and there was "no particular significance in him visiting one country ahead of the other.

Meanwhile, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said Russia's aggression in Ukraine is a direct threat to Europe's security.

She said Moscow's "unprovoked and unjustified aggression against Ukraine" was bound to be a "strategic failure" and the European Union was "doing all we can to help Ukraine fight for its freedom."

"This is why we needed to impose massive, sharp and effective sanctions," von der Leyen said in a speech to the Raisina Dialogue, a geopolitics conference in New Delhi.

She said that sanctions, however, were not "standalone solutions" but part of a broader strategy that gives the European Union leverage to "achieve a diplomatic solution that will bring lasting peace."

Information for this article was contributed by David Keyton, Yuras Karmanau, Jon Gambrell, Matthew Lee, David Rising, Chris Megerian, Oleksandr Stashevskyi, Edith M. Lederer, Inna Varenytsia and staff members of The Associated Press.

People choose from donated clothes that are displayed at a train station before boarding a train, fleeing from the war in Severodonetsk and nearby towns, in Pokrovsk, Ukraine, Monday, April 25, 2022. Russia unleashed a string of attacks against Ukrainian rail and fuel installations Monday, striking crucial infrastructure far from the front line of its eastern offensive. (AP Photo/Leo Correa)



In this photo provided by the Ukrainian Presidential Press Office on Monday, April 25, 2022, U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin, centre back to the camera, and Secretary of State Antony Blinken, third from left, and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, center, attend their meeting Sunday, April 24, 2022, in Kyiv, Ukraine. (Ukrainian Presidential Press Office via AP)



A firefighter walks out of an apartment on fire following a Russian bombardment in Kharkiv, Ukraine, Monday, April 25, 2022. (AP Photo/Felipe Dana)



An elderly woman waits at a train station before boarding a train at a train station in Pokrovsk, Ukraine, Monday, April 25, 2022, to flee the war in Severodonetsk and nearby towns. Russia unleashed a string of attacks against Ukrainian rail and fuel installations Monday, striking crucial infrastructure far from the front line of its eastern offensive. (AP Photo/Leo Correa)



Irina, 61, left, stands next to her mother Klavidia, 91, who lies on a mattress next to another elderly woman as they wait to board a train at a train station in Pokrovsk, Ukraine, Monday, April 25, 2022, to flee the war in Severodonetsk and nearby towns. Russia unleashed a string of attacks against Ukrainian rail and fuel installations Monday, striking crucial infrastructure far from the front line of its eastern offensive. (AP Photo/Leo Correa)



A Ukrainian serviceman walks in a building near a frontline position in Kharkiv, Ukraine, Monday, April 25, 2022. (AP Photo/Felipe Dana)



Volunteers evacuate an elderly woman out of her apartment at a frontline neighborhood as Russian bombardments continue in Kharkiv, Ukraine, Monday, April 25, 2022. (AP Photo/Felipe Dana)



A Ukrainian serviceman walks amid the rubble of a building heavily damaged by multiple Russian bombardments near a frontline in Kharkiv, Ukraine, Monday, April 25, 2022. (AP Photo/Felipe Dana)

