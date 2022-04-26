U.S. justices hear sides in former coach’s prayer case

WASHINGTON -- U.S. Supreme Court justices discussed hypothetical scenarios Monday while hearing arguments about a former public high school football coach from Washington state who wanted to kneel and pray on the field after games.

The justices were wrestling with how to balance the religious and free speech rights of teachers and coaches with the rights of students not to feel pressured into participating in religious practices.

The case before the justices Monday involves Joseph Kennedy, a Christian and former football coach at Bremerton High School in Bremerton, Wash.

Kennedy started coaching at the school in 2008 and initially prayed alone on the 50-yard line at the end of games. But students started joining him and over time he began to deliver a short, inspirational talk with religious references.

The coach did that for years and also led students in locker room prayers. The school district learned what he was doing in 2015 and asked him to stop.





The court's conservative majority seemed sympathetic to the coach while its three liberals seemed more skeptical.

Justice Brett Kavanaugh, who played basketball in high school and has coached his daughters' teams, suggested that there's a difference between a coach praying in a huddle with students or in the locker room and "when players are disbursing after the game."

"This wasn't, you know, 'Huddle up, team,'" Kavanaugh said at one point, suggesting the coach's practice was acceptable.

Justice Amy Coney Barrett asked what if the coach had instead run an after-school religious youth group at his home, with students free to join or not. Would the school have been able to object to that? she asked.

Arguments at the high court lasted nearly two hours, despite being scheduled for just one.

The justices and the lawyers arguing the case at various points discussed teachers and coaches who might wear ashes on their foreheads on Ash Wednesday, oppose racism by kneeling during the national anthem or express a political opinion by putting signs in their home's yard.

Justice Samuel Alito, borrowing from the news, asked about protesting the Russian invasion of Ukraine and what if the coach had, instead of praying, gone out to the center of the field and "all he did was to wave a Ukrainian flag." He would have been disciplined, a lawyer for the school district said, because the district "doesn't want its event taken over for political speech."

The Supreme Court previously declined to get involved in the case at an earlier stage in 2019.

"The 9th Circuit's understanding of the free speech rights of public school teachers is troubling and may justify review in the future," Alito wrote at the time. He was joined by Justices Neil Gorsuch, Kavanaugh and Clarence Thomas.

"What is perhaps most troubling about the 9th Circuit's opinion," Alito added, "is language that can be understood to mean that a coach's duty to serve as a good role model requires the coach to refrain from any manifestation of religious faith -- even when the coach is plainly not on duty."

After further proceedings, a unanimous three-judge panel of the 9th Circuit again ruled against the coach, saying school officials were entitled to forbid his public prayers to avoid a potential violation of the First Amendment's prohibition of government establishment of religion.

The full 9th Circuit declined to rehear the case over the objections of 11 judges. The two sides sharply disagreed about how to characterize the coach's actions.

RELIGION, SPEECH RIGHTS

The case has returned to the court at a time when the court's conservative majority has been sympathetic to the concerns of religious individuals and groups, such as groups that brought challenges to coronavirus restrictions that applied to houses of worship. But cases involving religion can also unite the court.

Already this term, in an 8-1 decision, the justices ruled for a Texas death row inmate who sought to have his pastor pray aloud and touch him while his execution was carried out.

Kennedy stopped leading students in prayer in the locker room and on the field but wanted to continue praying on the field himself, with students free to join if they wished. Concerned about being sued for violating students' religious freedom rights, the school asked him to stop his practice of kneeling and praying while still "on duty" as a coach after the game.

The school tried to work out a solution so Kennedy could pray privately before or after the game. When he continued to kneel and pray on the field, the school put him on paid leave.

Kennedy's lawyer, Paul Clement, told the justices that the Constitution's freedom of speech and freedom of religion guarantees protect his "private religious expression."

Richard Katskee, a lawyer for the school district, said public school employees can have quiet prayers by themselves at work even if students can see. But, he said, Kennedy's actions pressured students to pray and also caused a safety issue.

After Kennedy publicized his dispute with the school district in the media, spectators stormed the field to pray with him, knocking down students in the process. Katskee noted that coaches have a power that is "awesome."

"The coach determines who makes varsity, who gets playing time" and who gets recommended for college scholarships, he said. "The students know you have to stay in the good graces of the coach if ... you have those aspirations."

Justice Elena Kagan said the court has in past cases cared about "coercion on students and having students feel that they have to join religious activities that they do not wish to join, that their parents do not wish them to join."

Kagan is one of three justices on the court to have attended a public high school while the rest attended Catholic schools.

Justice Sonia Sotomayor questioned why Kennedy had to pray on the 50-yard-line immediately after the game rather than other options the school offered: "Why there?" she asked at one point.

Clement said "his religious beliefs" compelled Kennedy to express his thanks there.

"I don't think there's anything unusual about that," he said.

Justice Stephen Breyer said the case presented unusual challenges.

"This may be a case about the facts and not really much about the law," he said.

A decision is expected before the court begins its summer recess.

The case is Kennedy v. Bremerton School District, 21-418.

Information for this article was contributed by Jessica Gresko of The Associated Press and by Adam Liptak of The New York Times.

Joe Kennedy, a former assistant football coach at Bremerton High School in Bremerton, Wash., poses for a photo March 9, 2022, at the school's football field. After losing his coaching job for refusing to stop kneeling in prayer with players and spectators on the field immediately after football games, Kennedy will take his arguments before the U.S. Supreme Court on Monday, April 25, 2022, saying the Bremerton School District violated his First Amendment rights by refusing to let him continue praying at midfield after games. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)



FILE - Bremerton assistant football coach Joe Kennedy, at center in blue, is surrounded by Centralia High School football players after they took a knee and prayed with him on the field after the team's game against Bremerton on Oct. 16, 2015, in Bremerton, Wash. After losing his coaching job for refusing to stop kneeling in prayer with players and spectators on the field immediately after football games, Kennedy will take his arguments before the U.S. Supreme Court on Monday, April 25, 2022, saying the Bremerton School District violated his First Amendment rights by refusing to let him continue praying at midfield after games. (Meegan M. Reid/Kitsap Sun via AP, File)

