Willie Nelson to perform in El Dorado in June

Outlaw country icon Willie Nelson will make his way to El Dorado this summer to play at the Murphy Arts District, the nonprofit announced Monday.

Willie Nelson and Family, made up of Nelson and members of his touring and recording bands, are set to hit the stage at the MAD Amphitheater on Wednesday, June 22.

Nelson is no stranger to El Dorado, having performed at the El Dorado Municipal Auditorium in March, 2012. The Texas native grew up singing gospel and by age 7 was writing songs. By 9, he was playing with other musicians and at 13 he began performing at local honky tonks.

Nelson worked as a songwriter for a number of years in Nashville, where he also recorded solo records; but his career really took off with the release of 1972's "The Red Headed Stranger." Outlaw country had become a top-seller in the genre, and subsequent collaborations with artists like Merle Haggard and Waylon Jennings only served to propel Nelson's fame.

In the years since, Nelson has been recognized with myriad awards, including 11 Country Music Awards, 12 GRAMMYs and six Academy of Country Music awards. He was inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame in 1993, received the GRAMMY Lifetime Achievement Award in 1999 and won the Library of Congress Gershwin Prize in 2008.

Nelson also spent his career developing a reputation as a voice for the underdogs, founding Farm Aid with Neil Young and John Mellencamp in 1985 to raise awareness and funds for small family farms; and promoting the use of marijuana, having launched cannabis companies Willie's Reserve and Willie's Remedy in the 2010s.

His latest album, "That's Life," released in February, features standards made famous by Frank Sinatra. In June, his latest book, "Willie Nelson's Letters to America," is set for release.

"We are honored to have Willie play at MAD. He's a household name and has inspired so many musicians throughout his career. It's going to be a one of those nights you'll never forget," said Pam Griffin, MAD president and chief executive officer.

Tickets for this summer's show will be available for purchase on Friday, April 29, starting at 10 a.m. Tickets can be purcahsed online at eldomad.com; over the phone at 870-444-3007; or in-person at the MAD Box Office, 101 E. Locust, Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The concert is set for 7:30 p.m. on June 22, with gates opening at 6 p.m.

Willie Nelson and Family ticket pricing

Pit (standing room only/general admission): $117

Golden Circle (first 3 rows/reserved): $142

Lower seated (reserved): $92

Upper seated (reserved): $82

Upper seated (general admission): $72

Lawn (general admission): $42

Applicable fees and sales tax will be added to cost at checkout.











