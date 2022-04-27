21 applicants seek executive director post for Arkansas Public Employees Retirement System

A state department Cabinet secretary, a state representative, a former state representative and two Arkansas Public Employees Retirement System officials are among 21 applicants for the system's executive director job, system records show.

These applicants are state Department of Transformation and Shared Services Secretary Amy Fecher; state Rep. Mark Perry, D-Jacksonville; former state Rep. Eric Harris, R-Springdale; and public employees retirement system Chief Investment Officer Carlos Borromeo and General Counsel Laura Gilson.

The Arkansas Democrat-Gazette obtained the applications through an Arkansas Freedom of Information Act request.

Candace Franks, chairwoman of the system's board of trustees, said Tuesday that the trustees will convene Thursday and their five-member search committee will go into a closed-door executive session to review the applications and make recommendations on which applicants the committee believes the full board should interview.

Former system Executive Director Duncan Baird departed April 9 to begin work as senior manager of benefit services at Walmart, where he is responsible for administering Walmart's 401 (k) plan. Baird, a former Republican state representative from Lowell and state budget director, served as the system's executive director for three years. Allison Woods, who has been the system's deputy director since November 2020, is serving as interim executive director.

The public employees retirement system is state government's second-largest retirement system, with more than $11 billion in investments and more than 75,000 working and retired members.

In 2019, the system's board of trustees hired Baird as the executive director over actuary Jody Carreiro and Borromeo.

The salary range for the executive director's job is $149,862 to $181,500, according to the job description. Baird's salary was $165,396 a year when he departed the system.

The minimum education and/or experience for the job includes a bachelor's degree in business administration, accounting, finance economics, public administration or a related field and five years of executive experience reporting directly to corporate or public leadership, including three years in a supervisory or managerial capacity.

Fecher has been secretary of the state Department of Transformation and Shared Services since 2019 and served as the state's chief transformation officer from 2016-2019, executive vice president of operations for the Arkansas Economic Development Commission from 2015-2019, and director of the Department of Rural Services in 2015, according to her resume.

Among other things, she worked as an assistant director in Gov. Mike Huckabee's office from 2000-2001, deputy director of the state Department of Rural Services from 2001-2005 and a legislative consultant and liaison to state officials for the Hutchinson Group Consulting firm from 2005-2007, her resume states.

Fecher said in a letter to the board of trustees' search committee that she has more than 20 years of experience in public, private and non-profit sectors.

"With a heavy emphasis in executive management within state government, my knowledge of the legislative process, and relationships with key state and federal officials will be a great asset to further the mission of the APERS Board of Trustees, the members and the retirees," she wrote.

"I am a skilled leader and thrive in the midst of a challenge," Fecher said.

Perry has served in the state House since 2019 and was in the House from 2009-2015, serving as a vice chairman of the Joint Committee on Public Retirement and Social Security Programs from 2009-2011.

He has owned and operated an insurance agency since January of 1986, according to his resume.

Perry said in a letter to Woods that "the mission to provide income to retired members, to survivors and to disabled members is a core value, which I can apply my 35 years of insurance and financial services experience to continuing this mission.

"My experience in the legislative process along with the ability to communicate with a diverse population will help as we serve more than 75,000 working and retired members," he wrote. "I have always had the heart to serve and with the opportunity to help protect the retirement for all of the members it would be an honor."

In this year's elections, Perry is unopposed in his bid for re-election in House District 66.

Harris served in the state House from 2003-2009 and as co-chairman of the Joint Committee on Public Retirement and Social Security Programs from 2007 to 2009.

He has been controller of Paschal HVAC, Plumbing and Electric since July 2021 and executive broker/Realtor at Weichert Realtors-The Griffin Company/The Downum group since 2008, according to his resume. He was president and owner of Old Town Dry Cleaners/Today Cleaners from 2003-2018.

Harris said in a letter to the system's board of trustees that he would bring a unique and strong background to the system's executive director position.

"My experience as a CPA in public accounting and industry will allow me to bring an eye for detail along with the ability to understand and communicate financial statements and budgets," he said.

He said his experience as co-chairman of the Joint Committee on Public Retirement and Social Security Programs allowed him to understand the conservative nature of the state government's retirement systems and how legislation and policy decisions impact each system and its beneficiaries.

Borromeo has been the system's chief investment officer since 2010, according to his resume.

He said in a letter to the board of trustees that it's pertinent the system's next executive director possess in-depth experience with institutional investing, which is one of his strengths.

"My investment experience will be different from other applicants," Borromeo wrote. "I have over 28 years of experience in the financial markets. I am one of the few public fund CIOs who has worked on Wall Street. I have actual experience trading and managing risk. I have been in senior management and executive leadership roles with two regional broker dealers, one of them located here in Arkansas."

He said he views his role as the system's chief investment officer as being the board's "offensive coordinator."

"My fiduciary responsibility, as well as the Board's, is to place APERS in a financially sound position to serve its members into perpetuity."

Gilson has been the general counsel at the public employees retirement system since September of 2019 and was general counsel at the Arkansas Teacher Retirement System from November 2009-September 2019, according to her resume.

Among other things, she was a legislative attorney for the Bureau of Legislative Research from August 2006 through November 2009, policy advisor for Gov. Jim Tucker from August 1995 through December 1996, and served stints as an attorney and chief of the solid waste management division at the state Department of Environmental Quality from September 1988 through August 1995.

Gilson said in a letter to the board of trustees that she has the background, vision and strategic skills needed to lead the public employees retirement system and secure the members' future retirement with her significant public pension plan expertise with two state retirement systems and her executive and legislative branch experience.

"I will bring innovative ideas to serve our members through convenient, secure account accessibility and reliable, friendly interaction with staff so that members can make the best choices for themselves and their family," she wrote. "My commitment is to strive for excellence, build trust through actions, and earn cooperation and support from the community."