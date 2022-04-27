OPINION | BOTTLE SHOTS: 5 D.C. establishments that are worth the travel





Now that travel seems back to normal-ish, I've been able to book multiple trips to one of my favorite cities: Washington. The architecture, the history, the politics, the power. It all comes together to create a city that has intoxicated me since my first visit in the mid-1990s.

Back then, I didn't care so much about food and drink, but nowadays, as the city has become a culinary capital and I have become a culinary black hole, my visits seem to revolve around my meals. With that in mind, here are five of D.C.'s places to eat and drink:

Primrose (primrosedc.com)

This French-inspired wine bar and bistro is brimming with main character energy that goes toe-to-toe with its hip and affordable French-focused wine list. The space and the food are stunning (and absolutely worth a follow on Instagram), though don't blame me when you find yourself booking a flight just for brunch.

Estadio (estadio-dc.com)

This Spanish-focused Logan Circle restaurant features a tapas-forward menu that reads like a Wikipedia page for everything delicious. The wine list features an offering from, truly, almost every corner of Spain — showcasing a few options that left me saying, "I didn't know they grew that there." A never-ending supply of tapas and wine. What more could you want?

The Dabney (thedabney.com)

If my own recommendation isn't enough to interest you, the litany of awards The Dabney has racked up since its 2015 opening should be. From James Beard awards to a Michelin star, it has all the bona fides to warrant its $95 prix fixe menu. The wine list reads like a who's who of boutique French producers and the new class of California winemakers, all featured at surprisingly reasonable prices.

Cork Wine Bar (corkdc.com)

I discovered this 14th Street hangout during my days as a graduate student at George Washington University. Its wine list is full of the kind of "not quite normal" wines that I love exploring. It offers brunch and dinner, but my favorite thing is the expansive selection of dessert wines and after dinner spirits. As always, sweets are the way to my heart (and wallet).

Weygandt Wines (weygandtwines.com)

OK, sure, this isn't a wine bar or restaurant, but this Connecticut Avenue wine shop is as important to me as any other haunt in town. This small shop is the public face of Weygandt-Metzler importing, a legendary East Coast importer specializing in small, family-run wineries across Europe. Though its wines rarely make it to Arkansas, it's always worth perusing the shelves for something special.

