Arkansas covid cases rise by 161; deaths up by 2

In a break with a recent upward trend, Arkansas' count of coronavirus cases rose Wednesday by 161, the first daily increase in four days that was smaller than the one a week earlier.

After not changing a day earlier, the number of people hospitalized in the state with covid-19 rose by three, to 50.

The state's death toll from the virus, as tracked by the Department of Health, rose by two, to 11,377.

The increase in cases on Wednesday was smaller by 51 than the one on Tuesday and by 31 than the one the previous Wednesday.

The average daily increase in the state's case count over a rolling seven-day period fell to 122, which was still up from an average of 86 a day the previous week.

Already at its highest level since March 27, the number of cases in the state that were considered active rose by 56, to 1,372, as new cases outpaced recoveries.

After falling to a 23-month low a day earlier, the number of the state's virus patients who were on ventilators rose by one, to 11.

The number who were in intensive care, which dropped Tuesday to its lowest level since at least May 2020, rose Wednesday by two, to 17.