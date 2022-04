Paris, circa 1930: Twin sisters Ola Mae and Oletha Faye Nichols were born in 1917 to Elijah and Mary Nichols. The striking pair visited the Paris Photo Shop on a cold Logan County day to have this postcard made. Both women would go on to marry. Ola died in California in 1996 at age 84, and Oletha died in Paris in 1987 at the age of 75.

Arkansas Postcard Past, P.O. Box 2221, Little Rock, AR 72203