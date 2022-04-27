Arkansas' value goes up with Alabama CB

If Arkansas was a stock, its value rose in the eyes of cornerback Rickey Gibson after his visit to Fayetteville on Saturday.

Gibson, 6-1, 175 pounds, of Trussville (Ala.) Hewitt-Trussville, has offers from Arkansas, Georgia Tech, Tennessee, North Carolina State, Kentucky, Central Florida, Ole Miss, Boston College and other schools.

He said his first trip Arkansas moved the Razorbacks up on his ladder.

"I really didn’t think much about Arkansas when they first recruited me," Gibson said. "They’re been keeping in touch with me, so I had to come down here and see what it’s about, and I liked it.”

Gibson is being recruited by special teams coordinator Scott Fountain and cornerbacks coach Dominique Bowman.

“Man, everything was great,” Gibson said. “The coaches showed love. I watched them practice and it was high intensity, fast-paced.”

A second team Birmingham All-Region selection, Gibson had 33 tackles, 1 tackle for loss, 3 interceptions and 10 pass breakups as a junior. On3.com rates him a 3-star recruit and the No. 38 cornerback in the nation.

He said the practice highlighted the trip.

“Getting to watch the coaches interact with the players,” Gibson said of his favorite part. “It increased their value. It increased it a lot.”

Arkansas’ level of communication during the trip stood out.

“I would say the way they communicate with me, the way they showed me around and actually took time out of their day, and they wanted me,” he said.



