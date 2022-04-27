Benton County JP District 14 has three Republican contenders

Leigh Nogy

Age: 54

Residency: District 14 for 26 years

Occupation: Metal worker with Arning Companies, a manufacturer of metal awnings and canopies; owner of a gluten-free brewing operation and a consultant and brewmaster for Whistling Springs Brewing Co.

Education: Bachelor of science in microbiology, University of Arkansas, Fayetteville

Political Experience: Justice of the peace for District 14 since 2021

Curt Clark

Age 53

Residency: District 14 for 14 years

Occupation: Owner of a bail bond company in Bentonville

Education: Attended Arkansas Tech University in Russellville

Political Experience: None

Bethany Henry Rosenbaum

Age: 32

Residency: District 14 for seven years

Occupation: History professor, University of Arkansas, Fayetteville

Education: Doctorate and master’s degrees in history from the University of Arkansas, Fayetteville; bachelor’s degrees in anthropology and in history from the University of Missouri at Columbia

Political Experience: Lowell City Council, January 2021 to present; Benton County Planning Board, June 2020 to present; Lowell Planning Commission, May 2018 to December 2020

Republican Justice of the Peace Leigh Nogy of Lowell will face primary challengers Curt Clark of Rogers and Bethany Rosenbaum of Lowell for the Benton County Quorum Court District 14 seat.

The winner of the May 24 primary will face Brian Fiegle, a Libertarian, in the November general election.

The Quorum Court is the legislative body of county government and is composed of 15 members called justices of the peace. Each justice of the peace represents a district of roughly equal population and is elected to two-year terms.

Benton County has 15 justice of the peace districts. Republicans hold all 15 seats.

District 14 is the southeastern most district of Benton County. It covers mostly unincorporated Benton County in the Beaver Lake area, along with small portions of southeast Rogers and east Lowell.

Benton County justices of the peace receive $267 per meeting of the Quorum Court, Committee of the Whole, Finance Committee and American Rescue Plan Committee.

Early voting starts May 9 for the May 24 primary election.

The Northwest Arkansas Democrat-Gazette asked each candidate the same three questions via email. They were told their answers would be limited to 300 words apiece and may be edited for clarity.

Q: Does the Benton County Jail need to be expanded? Why or why not? If so, how should it be paid for?

Clark: I believe we need to expand the Benton County judicial system. I grew up in Rogers. The population of Rogers when I graduated was around 17,000 and Bentonville about 10,000. This is not the same small town we all once knew. As more and more families move into our community daily, we need to protect the quality of life that we have enjoyed here for years, that same quality of life that draws these families to live here each day. I am very optimistic, if elected as a JP, we can come up with the right plan to pay for this. The design for the new facility should incorporate space for mental health, daily programs and rehabilitation that will last this county for years to come.

Nogy: Our courts are facing prioritization of who goes to to jail. This is a big problem. We need to carefully evaluate the proposal for the improvements to the current jail, possibly including a quarantined admittance area. To utilize this covid-related need, we would first see what ARP money can qualify. We also need to determine the expense required to expand the jail and to house the criminal court system on the same campus away from downtown. I would like to see this done with bond sales and with reserve income. I do not want to raise taxes or even see a voter sunset tax be utilized ... as these never seem to go away even when promised. I also do not think that corporate sponsorship funding should be utilized unless offered to all corporations in the county to also participate. It is good to have balance.

Rosenbaum: Benton County's growth is expected to reach over 500,000 by 2045. Fundamental responsibilities of the county government are law and order, including the county jail and circuit court, as defined by the Arkansas Constitution. The county jail needs to be expanded not only to meet current demands but the needs of our growing community. The jail expansion will be the single largest project our county has undertaken. As a JP, I would advocate for the maximum ARPA funds to be used toward the infrastructure of the courtrooms, prison space and criminal justice facility. If the county is our "house," then we take care of the priorities first. Just like running our individual households, to keep things in order, we reevaluate budgets, reassess spending and allocation of revenues, and make decisions that address the greatest needs. The bottom line is that law and order are primary duties of the county government that impact our quality of life. A safe community is the backbone of our sustained and healthy growth. From my experience serving on City Council, Lowell and Benton County Planning Boards, and 10 years in federal service, I know the value of reducing unnecessary spending, carefully examining the best use of resources so that our programs and initiatives serve the greatest good for the greatest number of people. The county jail expansion arguably serves our greatest need because it fulfills our constitutional responsibility, ensures our laws are followed, serves as an effective deterrent to recidivate crime, keeps our communities safe and continues to welcome healthy growth in Northwest Arkansas.

Q: Has the Quorum Court done a good job spending or earmarking American Rescue Plan funding? Where would you like to see the money spent?

Clark: I believe the Quorum Court has done a good job regarding the American Rescue Plan funding.

Nogy: The housing rental rescue plan has been implemented very well in Benton County, and I am proud to have been a part of that. I also supported clinics that offered immunoglobulin therapy to help people get through the covid-19 recovery process faster for many people. We have yet to determine where the ARP funds will be spent, but I am certain that as a whole, the Quorum Court will make good conservative decisions. I do tend to lean more toward spending funds on projects in the county like our rural fire department equipment and rural water and sewer lines, especially where ground water safety and environmental quality is a concern. I also would like to see our humanitarian nonprofit support groups get steadfastly back on their feet mid-covid so that they can continue to serve the meek, helping to obtain the long-term goal of good health.

Rosenbaum: As the legislative body for the county government, the Quorum Court works with the county judge to control the spending and revenue collection. By allocating funding, a JP influences infrastructure, roads, emergency services, sheriff, courts and county jail. The ARPA funding is taxpayer money that can be used by certain ratios on construction and maintenance of roads and bridges, infrastructure projects, provision of public safety, government vehicles and equipment and county administrative costs. The "American" Rescue Plan funding is our money and should be used in a way that maximizes the impact on the county. I agree with the direction of the Quorum Court in first addressing the county needs that have the greatest impact on residents. I believe a solid approach to spending ARPA funding is to look at expected or immediate expenditures that will require funding from the general fund or reserves to reduce the need for new taxes that are a burden on residents. In April, the Quorum Court will begin allocating ARPA funding toward programs and projects in Benton County based on an enormous application pool. As JP, I would advocate that ARPA money is first used on county needs and programs that positively impact our children, veterans and law enforcement. ARPA funding is a unique opportunity to address the priorities of our "house" to keep it in order. My experience on City Council reviewing budgets, passing ordinances and drafting and sponsoring resolutions equips me to serve on the Quorum Court to ensure our local government effectively and efficiently serves the people.

Q: What makes you the best candidate for District 14?

Clark: My leadership skills, business mindset, ability to listen with an open mind and working well with others, makes me the best candidate for District 14.

Nogy: All the people of the district have a voice. I do my best to resolve problems when they occur. I know that as our county continues to grow, we have to meet problems head on and not let a neighboring county annex our people. What is the point of being a county if we can't support all its people?

Rosenbaum: I am committed to championing the voice of District 14 to preserve our conservative identity, integrity, and faith and family values. My anthem of service stems from unwavering conviction to "do nothing out of selfish ambition, but rather in humility value others above yourselves, not looking to your own interests but each of you to the interest of others," Philippians 2:3-4. Growing up on a rural farm, I have translated hard work and a heart for public service to local government, where I feel we have enormous opportunity to not only serve people but work with them to improve quality of life. I am passionate about taking a proactive approach to engaging in local government to ensure the values we treasure of safety, law and order, property rights, constitutional freedoms, quality education, safe communities, and a great place to have a farm or small business are prioritized. On Lowell City Council, I stand for what is right to advocate for the best interest of the community, including the unborn as the lead sponsor of a pro-life resolution. As a woman-owned small business owner, I have practical experience in budgeting to work within our means and improve economic development. On Lowell and Benton County planning boards, I've learned how regulations can protect the integrity of our communities, but some can also be unnecessary burdens to farmers, landowners and development. I am a strong advocate for civic engagement who will strive to keep District 14 informed and maintain the flow of communication both ways to ensure accountability. My dedication to public service, community and church leadership, commitment to education, experience working with city and county governments, paired with fierce moral conviction, make me the strongest candidate for Justice of the Peace serving District 14.

