Bentonville City Council approves items for trail, park work

Arts agreement

The Bentonville City Council on Tuesday night approved an agreement with Creative Arkansas Community Hub & Exchange (CACHE) for membership in the Municipal Arts Alliance with other municipalities in Northwest Arkansas and for public art-related consulting services. The cost is $26,440. The Visit Bentonville Advertising and Promotion Commission will fund half the cost. The remaining half will be funded out of the professional services account in the Planning Department budget.

Source: Bentonville

BENTONVILLE -- The City Council on Tuesday night approved items for a new trail and the expansion of a city park.

The council gave its unanimous approval to three items in connection with the McKissic Creek Trail:

• A grant valued at $1.24 million from the Walton Family Foundation to assist with construction.

• A $45,000 agreement with CEI Engineering Associates Inc. for the construction administration.

• A $1.16 million bid award to Milestone Construction for the purchase of materials, labor and services to construct the trail.

The half-mile McKissic Creek Trail will be the most northern section of what one day will become a trail loop around the city, said David Wright, Parks and Recreation director.

The trail will provide connectivity to Punkin Hollow Road and also will connect to the Razorback Greenway, Wright said. Work could start in June, he said.

An $1.15 million amended agreement with Crafton Tull and Associates plus reimbursables not to exceed $15,000 for the expansion and renovation of the 50-acre Phillips Park sports complex also was unanimously approved by council.

The expansion of Phillips Park is part of a $266 million bond plan for capital projects and bond refinancing voters approved in April. The city is paying the bonds by extending a 1-cent sales tax approved in 2003. The bond will provide $15 million for the park upgrade.

Changes will include reconfiguring the existing design and adding multiple, tournament-quality sports fields for youth and adult recreation. The renovation project includes new sports lights, restroom facilities, batting cages, playgrounds, a splash park, passive recreation space, greenspace and parking, according to the city.

Some element of construction at the park could begin by the end of the year, Wright said.

The City Council also voted 8-0 for a $393,172 budget adjustment with Clinard Construction to complete the build-out of the Fire Department training facility. The adjustment includes approximately $100,000 for contingency.

The $3.9 million fire training center also was approved in last year's bond issue. It will take up a little more than 2 acres on Southwest Aviation Drive.

A bid waiver to purchase a containment bullet trap system from Utah-based Action Target Inc. that will be installed at the new Police Department training facility also passed 8-0. The cost is $523,946, according to council documents.

The $1.65 million training center is also part of last year's passed bond plan. The facility will be built on 20 acres near the Bentonville armory, just off Regional Airport Road, and will include a virtual simulator, live outdoor range, a police dog training area and a training building used to house range equipment. It also would be used as a bomb squad/special response team training area. The regional bomb squad, headquartered in Bentonville, covers Northwest Arkansas and into Missouri.