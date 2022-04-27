Bentonville, Fayetteville tie 2-2

BENTONVILLE -- Bentonville is still unbeaten, but it couldn't add to its win total Tuesday against the defending state champions.

Bentonville and Fayetteville fought to a 2-2 draw in 6A-West Conference action at the Tiger Athletic Complex. Fayetteville appeared headed toward the win following second-half goals by Lauren Magre and Caroline Bertalotto. But Bentonville came back and managed a tie when Olivia Smith scored on a header with 3 minutes, 3 seconds left to play.

Smith scored the only goal of the first half on a penalty kick for Bentonville (15-0-1, 10-0-1), which still leads the conference standings with three games to play.

"I was really pleased with the way the girls responded after conceding the second goal," Bentonville coach Steven Porter said. "The goal to tie it up by Olivia Smith was a great goal. We got what we deserved."

Bentonville entered the game after allowing only one goal in its past seven games and that occurred during a 9-1 blowout over Rogers Heritage. Bentonville held a 1-0 lead over Fayetteville until the Lady Bulldogs came alive offensively in the second half. Magre scored with 12:30 seconds left before Bertalotto put Fayetteville ahead 2-1 on a goal with 7:21 left in the match.

"Whatever we were doing in the first half, it wasn't good," Fayetteville coach Joe Thoma said. "So, we talked at halftime 'be us. Let's go out there and play and connect.' Bentonville's a good team and give them all the credit for coming back. But I felt like we were stopping ourselves."

Fayetteville controlled the ball at the outset of the second half and grabbed a 2-1 lead on the goals by Magre and Bertalotto. The Lady Bulldogs had the edge until Smith scored her second goal of the game off an assist from Kayla Hurley.

"Kayla had the cross and the free kick and I headed it into the goal," said Smith, a junior for the Lady Tigers.

Bentonville had at least three shots on goals in the first half against the Lady Bulldogs. Bentonville barely missed a goal when a long free kick from the sideline hit the crossbar and bounced harmlessly away.

Conference play continues on Friday when Bentonville hosts Rogers and Fayetteville returns home to face Springdale.



