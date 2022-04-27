Capitol & Scott: Arkansas teachers reflect on education during the pandemic

Since the pandemic began in March 2020, Arkansas teachers have been working in arguably one of the most difficult teaching environments in recent history.

They’ve had to quickly adapt to virtual education, assist students who don’t have internet access at home, provide mental health support for kids who’ve lost family members or experienced other trauma during covid-19 and ensure their own physical safety to avoid illness.

As districts across the state near the end of the school year – nearly two years after they had to abruptly close – teachers are reflecting on how their jobs have, for better or for worse, changed because of covid-19.

Arkansas Democrat-Gazette education reporter Cynthia Howell asked teachers to share what their classrooms are like now and how they look back on one of the most disruptive events in education in recent American history.

Howell discusses her reporting on this week’s Capitol & Scott.

