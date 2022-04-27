Community Briefs 4-27-22

UAM to host tree dedication

The University of Arkansas at Monticello (UAM) will host a tree dedication and educational program in observance of Arbor Day at 1:30 p.m. Thursday at the Centennial Clock Tower.

UAM Chancellor Peggy Doss will address UAM's commitment to Tree Campus USA, according to a news release.

Pradip Saud, assistant professor in the UAM College of Forestry, Agriculture and Natural Resources (CFANR) will discuss the value of urban trees for communities.

Kristine Kimbro of the Forestry Division will speak about the urban tree grant program available through the Forestry Division of the Arkansas Department of Agriculture.

Mohammad Bataineh, associate professor in the UAM CFANR, will discuss common tree health issues in urban versus natural environments.

During the tree planting, Lynne Thompson, a retired professor from the UAM CFANR, Michael Blazier, dean of the UAM CFANR, Harold Fisher of the Forestry Division, and students enrolled in the UAM silviculture class will demonstrate how to select a tree species and site, how to score tree roots and how to plant, mulch and stake a tree. They will also cover post-planting tree care, such as watering, pruning and fertilization.

Food will be served and participants are invited to join the UAM silviculture class after the ceremony to plant two additional trees. Details: UAM College of Forestry, Agriculture and Natural Resources, (870) 460-1052.

Expo breakfast ticket deadline Thursday

The Pine Bluff Regional Chamber of Commerce is hosting Business Expo 2022 at the Pine Bluff Convention Center on May 5 starting at 7:30 a.m. with the 2022 Small Business Breakfast.

The deadline to purchase breakfast tickets is Thursday, according to the Chamber newsletter. The keynote speaker will be Chris Robinson., athletic director at the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff.

Food will be served at 7:30 a.m. and the program will be from 8-9 a.m. at the convention center banquet hall. Tickets are $20.

The expo trade show at the convention center will begin with a VIP Hour from 9-10 a.m. and open to the general public from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Admission is $5.

To purchase breakfast tickets or for details, contact Jennifer Kline at 870-535-0110 or jennifer@jeffersoncountyalliance.com.

First Trinity offers free food

First Trinity Church of God in Christ, 800 S. Catalpa St., will host its monthly community-wide drive through food distribution from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. May 4.

Food will be given away on a first come-first served basis until it's all gone. All participants are encouraged to remain in their vehicles and wear masks during this event, according to a news release. The event is in partnership with the Arkansas Food Bank. Details: First Trinity, (870) 534-2873.

Ministry to give away iPads

Arkansas First Jurisdiction of the Churches of God in Christ will launch the CEBlake Ministry Initiative by giving away iPads along with 15 GB of high speed data to eligible recipients.

The event will be held at 11 a.m. May 7 at Prayer Garden Christian Faith Center Church of God in Christ, 800 S. Apple St. Participants must present a valid state issued identification. The deadline to qualify is midnight Saturday. People should call 1-877-787-6361 to confirm eligibility, according to a news release.

The criteria for eligiblilty requires that one member of the household meet at least one of the following: receives a federal Pell Grant, federal public housing, FDPIR (Food Distribution Program on Indian Reservation), SNAP, Medicaid, SSI, Tribal Head Start, TTANF, veterans pension, existing low-income program, WIC or be eligible by their household income.

State tells land sale results

The recent auction of tax-delinquent properties in Jefferson County drew 53 bidders. Bidders purchased 181 of the 550 available parcels for a total of $705,994.63 for county and state government, according to Commissioner of State Lands Tommy Land.

The COSL office forwards taxes and interest to the county, whether that money is collected through redemption or sale, according to a news release.

"Last year, this office sent more than $16 million to school districts and county governments," Land said. "Of that, $568,733.68 went to Jefferson County, helping fund everything from roads to schools."

Property owners have 10 business days to redeem parcels that were sold at auction. This can be done at www.cosl.org, using a credit or debit card, or owners can call (501) 324-9422 to request a Petition to Redeem.

If a parcel is not redeemed within 10 business days of being auctioned, the COSL will issue a Limited Warranty Deed to the buyer. Property that did not sell at the public auction will be available after 30 days and can be purchased through an online auction by viewing the Post-Auction Sales List at www.cosl.org.