Sections
Sign in
Today's Paper Latest Elections Sports Core Values Weather Newsletters Obits Puzzles Archive Story ideas iPad
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Crash in Fort Smith on Wednesday kills one

by Monica Brich | Today at 12:04 p.m.
Police lights

FORT SMITH -- A fatal two-vehicle collision occurred in Fort Smith early Wednesday morning, according to the Police Department.

Police reported at approximately 3:45 a.m., two vehicles collided at Highway 271 and Mabel Avenue. There were two people in one of the vehicles, one of whom died from their injuries. The second was transported to a local hospital; the severity of that person's injuries is currently unknown, according to police.

The driver of the other vehicle was arrested, with the investigation ongoing, police said.


Print Headline: Fatal two-vehicle collision occurs in Fort Smith Wednesday morning

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT