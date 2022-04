A 17-year-old cyclist fell approximately 15 to 20 feet at Pinnacle Mountain Tuesday evening, deputies said.

Pulaski County deputies responded to 11901 Pinnacle Valley Road around 7:14 p.m. for a medical emergency involving a bike accident, according to the Pulaski County sheriff’s office.

The Little Rock Fire Department also responded for a high angle rescue, according to a call log from the sheriff’s office.

The cyclist's condition was not immediately available.