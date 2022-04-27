Marriage Licenses

Megan McCullough, 29, and Matthew Taphorn, 28, both of Minneapolis

Bailey Bass, 18, of North Little Rock and Brandon Davenport, 20, of Jacksonville.

Sarah Horne, 24, and Harshavardhan Beldari, 32, both of Oklahoma City

Mark Wald, 36, and Alissa Miller, 35, both of Cabot.

Carley Jones, 23, and William Jones, 23, both of Cabot.

Dung Mai, 27, and Ngan Nguyen, 25, both of North Little Rock.

Elizabeth Williams, 24, and Matthew Darrah, 34, both of Maumelle.

Alexis Allen, 19, of North Little Rock and Nicholas Williams, 19, of West Monroe, La.

Bruce Brockinton, 39, and Dena Stanley, 39, both of North Little Rock.

Brandon Armstrong, 25, and Kaylee Chichoni, 23, both of Little Rock.

Rachel Schingler, 40, and Alaina Schingler, 26, both of North Little Rock.

Andre Brooks, 29, and Tashiera McKissick, 28, both of Little Rock.

Divorces

FILED

22-1395. Derek Foltz v. Ruby Luna.

22-1396. Elizabeth Strain v. Scott Boulden.

22-1401. Kyle Billingsley v. Lauren Billingsley.

22-1404. Stacey Rinehart v. David Rinehart.

22-1400. Patrick Mitchell v. Tanika Mitchell.

22-1406. Zenobia Harris v. Robert Harris, Sr.

22-1410. Angel Johnson v. Joshua Johnson.

22-1411. Rickey McCraney v. Khynhyettia Robinson.

22-1412. Patrina Johnson v. Jermaine Vasquez.

22-1414. Mina Bradford v. Adam Purpura.

22-1417. Chelsie Cummins v. Acie Cummins.

22-1424. Kizen Williams v. Brian Kelly.

22-1427. Joe Dean v. Patrice Dean.

GRANTED

21-18. Courtney Miller v. Frederick Clemons.

21-1746. Glen Arnold v. Cristie Arnold.

21-2178. Crystal Barron v. James Barron.

22-68. Latonya Mosley v. Rickey Mosley, Jr.

22-969. Mercedes Anderson v. Jeremy Anderson.