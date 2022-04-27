Don’t cry for me, Argentina

And you thought you had it rough.

Inflation in the United States is at a 40-year high. But we're still not into double digits. Yet.

You want to see inflation? Argentina has inflation. It's estimated to be more than 55 percent over the past year. The Wall Street Journal had a story this week explaining how people deal with it.

First, they hoard. Folks spend their paychecks every week by packing meat into freezers and toilet paper into closets. Because they know everything will cost more next week.

There's also another method for dealing with runaway inflation.

The story said folks in Argentina "readily apply for loans, which in time become easier to repay because of the weakening currency."

Now that is a recipe for economic disaster. And it's a warning for the rest of the world. Hyper-spending will lead to hyper-inflation. And then no telling how people will react.