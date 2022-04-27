Florida man, who worked in medical sales in Arkansas, sentenced to prison for lying to federal agents

A Florida man was sentenced to 18 months in prison Tuesday and ordered by U.S. District Judge Brian S. Miller to forfeit $345,727.15 for lying to federal agents, according to a release from the office of Jonathan D. Ross, U.S. attorney for the Eastern District of Arkansas.

Steve Hill, 57, formerly of Memphis, spent nearly a quarter-century working in the medical sales industry, during which time he received standard compliance training on the Anti-Kickback Statute.

In 2014, while working under Brad Duke of Little Rock, Hill began to promote expensive compounded prescription drugs covered by military medical insurer Tricare, according to the release. Hill operated on a commission basis, earning a fixed percentage of whatever Tricare paid for the drugs.

To generate sales, Hill encouraged a Memphis area doctor to prescribe the compounded drugs by agreeing to share his commission on the doctor's prescriptions through payments to the doctor's spouse, the release said. Most of Hill's payments were eventually routed to a Tennessee shell corporation formed under the spouse's name.

Within a year, Hill's arrangement generated more than $1 million in Tricare compounded prescription drug claims, earning Hill $345,727.15, according to the release.

Federal agents investigating the case discovered the connection between Hill, the shell corporation, the spouse and the doctor, the release said.

In August 2017, federal agents visited Hill's Memphis-area home to discuss his promotion of compounded prescription drugs. When asked about his financial dealings with the spouse, Hill denied paying the spouse anything in relation to the doctor's prescriptions.