DEAR HELOISE: Every summer we see a number of people who are suffering from food poisoning because they did not store their food properly. Items such as hard boiled eggs, potato salad, fish or shellfish, or anything containing eggs or oil can become rancid in the summer heat. These are items that should be stored in an ice chest with lots of ice surrounding the container. Food poisoning can ruin a vacation or a sunny day at the beach. This is just a reminder to stay safe and stay healthy.

-- Janet H., Daytona Beach, Fla.

DEAR HELOISE: Every morning I give each of my three children (ages 9, 12 and 13) a chewable vitamin. My husband thinks vitamins are unnecessary for children, but I don't think they can eat enough to get all the vitamins they need while they are still children. Although my three youngsters are very active in sports and have healthy appetites, I still believe chewable vitamins are good for them. Which of us is correct?

-- Tina W., Pineville, Ky.

DEAR READER: First check with your doctor to see if they think your children need to take vitamins. If they think it's a good idea, use vitamins designed for your child's age group. And never call chewable vitamins "candy" or exceed the recommended dosage. Most experts, and that includes the American Academy of Pediatrics, prefer not to offer an official opinion on vitamins for kids because each child and each situation is different. To investigate vitamins for your children further, go to www.hopkinsallchildrens.org or www.mayoclinic.org.

DEAR HELOISE: My family loves homemade lemonade or iced tea on a very hot day. The only problem was that the ice watered down our drinks. To solve this problem, I now freeze an ice cube tray of lemonade and another one of iced tea. Sometimes I pick mint leaves while the leaf is still small and place one mint leaf in each cube of ice to help give our tea a slight minty flavor to the tea.

-- A Reader, via email

