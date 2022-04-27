• Pope Francis, 85, again canceled his daily meetings because of acute knee pain that has greatly curtailed his mobility as he approaches planned trips to Lebanon, Congo, South Sudan, Canada and Kazakhstan.

• Sean Roberts, an Oklahoma legislator running for labor commissioner, was denied the right to call himself "The Patriot" on the ballot after the state Election Board ruled he's not generally known by that nickname.

• Roger Stone, one-time adviser to Donald Trump, was named a senior strategic adviser to Canada's Ontario Party for a provincial election, with the party leader saying "Roger's insights into campaign strategies designed to take back Ontario will be invaluable to our grassroots campaign going forward."

• Shea Denise Peoples, 50, was fired from an Arby's in suburban Birmingham, Ala., charged with first-degree assault and hit with a civil lawsuit after police say she threw hot grease on a customer in a dispute over service in the drive-thru line, causing severe burns.

• Mary Jane Meadows of Indivisible Northeast Mississippi said "You have to ask yourself: 'OK, what heritage is that?'" as the group took to the county courthouse in Tupelo to protest the state's Confederate Memorial Day and Confederate Heritage Month.

• Alexander Jerich, 20, of Lake Worth, Fla., convicted of burning tire marks across a Pride Month streetscape, was ordered by a Palm Beach County circuit judge to write a 25-page essay on the deadly 2016 shooting at the Pulse gay nightclub in Orlando.

• Travis Holt, a graduate of Grain Valley High School in suburban Kansas City, Mo., who is gay, called the decision "disheartening" and is asking the School Board to reconsider "rather than buckling under pressure from a select few parents" after it told teachers not to display cards and stickers showing support for LGBTQ students.

• Christopher Alexander Morgan, a Delta passenger flying first class from Atlanta to Arizona, was arrested on charges alleging he assaulted a flight attendant, called him homophobic slurs, threw ice at him and hit him in the chest with a phone after being denied a second alcoholic beverage.

• Sheena Gullett, 52, of Little Valley, Calif., was rescued after being stranded six days in a broken-down car in a remote state forest, with authorities saying she survived by rationing a six-pack of yogurt and eating snow.