IDEA ALLEY: Kats offer Stoby’s (Copycat) Cheese Dip recipes

Thank you to everyone who reached out with information, recipes and memories about the Shack barbecue sauce. I'm still sorting through the dozen or so recipes that came in via email last week. Look for at least a couple of those in next week's column.

In the meantime, here are copycat recipes for another Arkansas favorite: Stoby's cheese dip.

"I have had a recipe for Stoby's Cheese Dip since our son went to UCA in 1988," writes Karen Smith. "I have no idea where I got it, or, if it's the real recipe because I've never made it! Why make it when you can go enjoy it at the restaurant in Conway and Russellville!"

I feel the same way, Karen. But for those living out of state or who aren't just down to road from a Stoby's, I understand the need for a home version.

Scanning through the ingredients, this recipe definitely makes a yellow (or orange dip). If you have a white version like Stoby's, please share as Robert Waddell is looking for both and I've had no luck locating one that claims to be like Stoby's.

Stoby's (Copycat) Cheese Dip

4 cups water

1 cup Coffee-Mate

1 teaspoon garlic powder

1 teaspoon cumin

2 teaspoons mustard powder

1 pound Velveeta

1 ¾ sticks butter

½ cup flour

¾ cup picante sauce

1 /3 cup chili (no beans)

1/3 teaspoon lemon juice

In a saucepan, combine the water, Coffee-Mate, garlic powder, cumin and mustard. Bring a boil. Add Velveeta and stir until melted. Mix the butter and flour together to make a paste; add to boiling cheese mixture to thicken. Add remaining ingredients and stir until combined.

■ ■ ■

This is one I found while searching online. It differs only slightly from the one shared by Smith. The ingredients are generally the same, but a few of the amounts are quite different. It is from familycookbookproject.com and credited to Barbara Born.

Stoby's (Copycat) Cheese Dip II

4 cups water

1 cup Coffee-Mate

¼ teaspoon garlic

1 teaspoon onion powder

1 teaspoon cumin

2 tablespoons mustard powder

1 pound Velveeta Cheese

1 ¾ cups butter, softened (not melted)

½ cup flour

¾ cup picante sauce

1 /3 cup chili (with no beans)

1 teaspoon lemon juice

Boil water, Coffee-Mate, garlic, onion powder, cumin, and mustard powder. Add Velveeta, cubed. Heat on low heat. In separate bowl, cream butter and flour until it forms a thick paste; add to pan and stir. Cook until mixture thickens. Add picante sauce, chili and lemon juice.

