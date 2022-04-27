Kim vows to bolster nuclear capability

SEOUL, South Korea -- North Korean leader Kim Jong Un vowed to accelerate the development of nuclear weapons and threatened to use them if provoked in a speech he delivered at a military parade that featured powerful missiles capable of targeting the country's rivals, state media reported Tuesday.

Kim's remarks suggest he will continue provocative weapons tests in a pressure campaign aimed at wresting concessions from the United States and its allies. The parade Monday night marked the 90th anniversary of North Korea's army.

"[We] will continue to take measures for further developing the nuclear forces of our state at the fastest possible speed," Kim told the troops and crowd gathered at a plaza in the capital, Pyongyang.

He said North Korea could proactively use its nuclear weapons when threatened by attacks and called for his nuclear forces to be fully prepared to go "in motion at any time."

"The fundamental mission of our nuclear forces is to deter a war, but our nukes can never be confined to the single mission of war deterrent even at a time when a situation we are not desirous of at all is created on this land," Kim said.

"If any forces try to violate the fundamental interests of our state, our nuclear forces will have to decisively accomplish its unexpected second mission," which would leave any invading force "perished," he said.

The parade featured thousands of troops and several of North Korea's most powerful missiles. Some of the intercontinental ballistic missiles could put the U.S. homeland well within range, and a variety of shorter-range solid-fuel missiles pose a growing threat to South Korea and Japan.





One of the weapons showcased at Kim Il Sung Square, named after Kim's late grandfather and state founder, was North Korea's biggest and newest ICBM, the Hwasong-17.

The official Korean Central News Agency said spectators at the parade cheered when they saw the Hwasong-17, which it said showed "the absolute power of Juche [self-reliance], Korea and the strategic position of our republic to the world."

Other weapons rolled out at the parade included what appeared to be a hypersonic missile North Korea first tested in 2021 and a new type of ballistic missile designed to be fired from submarines, an ability North Korea has been pursuing for years.

Kim has been reviving nuclear brinkmanship aimed at forcing the United States to accept North Korea as a nuclear power and remove economic sanctions.

Nuclear negotiations between Washington and Pyongyang have been stalled since 2019 because of disagreements over a potential easing of U.S.-led sanctions in exchange for North Korean disarmament steps.

Kim's comments about the possible use of nuclear weapons signal a tough approach toward South Korea's incoming conservative government, which may take a harder line toward Pyongyang than current liberal President Moon Jae-in, according to analyst Cheong Seong-Chang at South Korea's Sejong Institute.

Calls by Kim for his people to brace for long-term confrontation with "imperialists" show he has no immediate plan to re-engage in denuclearization talks with the United States as he monitors the geopolitical fallout of the Russia-Ukraine war and the rivalry between the U.S. and China, Cheong said.

South Korean President-elect Yoon Suk Yeol, who takes office May 10, has accused Moon of seeking engagement with North Korea while ignoring a gathering North Korean threat. He has vowed to strengthen South Korea's defenses in conjunction with its alliance with the U.S., including enhancing pre-emptive strike capabilities.