Reminder of a battle

Friday's editorial and the Washington Post article that it references makes me recall an incident in Vietnam around 1967. In our unit, the 173rd Airborne Brigade, each artillery battery had several artillery rounds containing flechettes. These were designed to repel a direct attack on the battery by infantry. Each gun crew was required to have these rounds handy by the gun if the battery came under ground attack.

This night during a hot-fire mission requiring many rounds fired quickly, one poor member of the gun crew in his haste picked up one of the flechette rounds. It was fired on high angle without the crew realizing it. I was artillery liaison near the firefight. The front-line troops were startled when flechettes rained down on them. Since each of the troopers wore a steel pot and military fatigues, the flechettes did no damage. A loud rattle on their steel pot was all.

I think that the modern-day Russian artillery batteries probably have the same type rounds containing no explosives, designed for anti-personnel use in direct fire. Probably a story that got better in the telling.

CHARLES R. BARNETT

Batesville

A must-see musical

The Arkansas Repertory Theatre has long been a star in Little Rock's cultural firmament. The pandemic caused the company terrible problems, but its determination and many fans have helped it survive, and it has recently mounted an absolutely brilliant performance of Stephen Sondheim's "Into the Woods."

The singing and acting were spectacular (with articulation so precise that it allowed the audience to understand and appreciate Sondheim's ingenious lyrics). Costuming and set design further enhanced the production. Even the part of the non-speaking cow was wonderfully conceived and performed.

The newspaper review seemed mostly focused on the plot, with a few comments elsewhere--nothing about the brilliance of the singing and acting or about Sondheim's clever lyrics. (Why fear going into the woods because "The woods are just trees; the trees are just wood.") If you enjoy expressive, beautiful voices, good acting and a really inventive and fun play, this is a "must-see" performance. It runs through May 15.

BONNIE MELCHIOR

Little Rock

Dishonest framing

In Boyd Ward's missive about how could someone vote for Donald Trump, he splashed his essay with examples of how bad Trump was after he was elected and we found out. Notice after. I believe Ward was dishonest. I've never heard about how could someone have voted for Bill Clinton doing things after he was elected. Of course many of us Arkansans knew and didn't vote for Clinton.

MICHAEL HEATHCOTT

Fort Smith

On student-loan debt

According to data provided by the Education Data Initiative, student loan debt is an ongoing issue for the American economy, being the second-highest category of household debt. In the last 10 years, student loan debt has increased by $91 billion every year (on average). In the last two years, student loan debt grew by 3.6 percent; in the same time frame, the nation's economy decreased by 3.4 percent. People who have accumulated student debt are more likely to save money, which decreases spending, and they're less likely to own a house due to a low credit score, disrupting the housing market. Several other issues exist as well and don't usually account for the emotional and mental toll on those who have student debt.

According to the Federal Student Aid Office of the U.S. Department of Education, loan-forgiveness programs currently exist for those employed full time in a governmental position, teachers, military service, and AmeriCorps. Because there are limited qualifications for student-loan debt forgiveness, those who wish to pursue jobs in teaching or public service would most likely benefit from going to college and accumulating debt.

According to Brookings Institution, it would cost the United States $1.6 trillion to forgive all federal U.S. student debt. That would be more than the cumulative amount of spending on any other federal help programs such as unemployment insurance over the past 20 years. Statistically, people who have college degrees are more likely to be white and employed, whereas those who use federal help programs are more likely to be Black or Hispanic and have lower levels of education. Therefore, the people who would benefit from student-debt erasure would be most likely white with higher incomes rather than the beneficiaries of federal programs aimed to provide opportunity to those who are a part of marginalized communities.

HANNAH BENDER

Fort Smith