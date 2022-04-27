Little Rock set to pay $45,000 to firm employing mayor’s former chief of staff to produce first-ever ‘LITFest’

The city of Little Rock is set to pay up to $45,000 to a public-affairs firm that employs Mayor Frank Scott Jr.'s former chief of staff to produce a brand-new festival, records show.

Scott teased the event -- dubbed "LITFest: A Return to the Rock" -- in his State of the City speech last month and during last year's address.

In his March 28 speech, Scott said the inaugural festival would take place this summer in conjunction with an equity and economics summit.

In late January, Scott's then-chief of staff Charles Blake resigned to pursue an unnamed private-sector opportunity after serving in the role for much of Scott's first term. Before joining City Hall, Blake served in the Arkansas Legislature as House minority leader, representing a Little Rock-area district as a Democrat.

Earlier this month, public-affairs firm Think Rubix announced Blake, 39, had joined the firm as vice principal.

According to a recent city news release publicizing the partnership with Think Rubix on LITFest, Blake resigned Jan. 31. Little Rock issued a request for qualifications related to the festival Jan. 20 with a submission deadline of Feb. 9, according to the city's timeline.

The only response came from Think Rubix, and the firm was selected on Feb. 17, the city said.

The April 14 news release from Little Rock acknowledged Think Rubix's announcement one week earlier that Blake was joining the firm.

"Mayor Scott said Blake's addition to Think Rubix's team will be invaluable as the company plans for LITFest and identifies programming opportunities," the city's statement said. "Blake was not involved in the submission of the company's RFQ response or in its selection."

At the time, the city said contracting was underway for Think Rubix's services.

At $45,000, the proposed contract with Think Rubix falls below the cap on the city manager's spending authority, and as a result the agreement does not require the approval of the city board. The city manager can approve payments of less than $50,000.

The Arkansas Democrat-Gazette obtained city records related to LITFest under the Arkansas Freedom of Information Act. They included a draft of the agreement between the city and Think Rubix that contained the signature of a deputy city attorney, but not the city manager or other officials.

City Attorney Tom Carpenter did not respond to questions about the contract via email.

Bill Mann, a former Little Rock chief deputy city attorney who now serves as senior litigation counsel for the Arkansas Municipal League, declined to respond to the question of whether the arrangement with Think Rubix raised legal or ethical red flags.

In an email, Mann wrote that after conferring with the Municipal League's general counsel John Wilkerson, "we agree that we do not feel we can comment on the specific situation involving Mr. Blake as there may [be] facts of which we are unaware."

Mann instead referred to the code of ethics contained in Little Rock's city code.

The code of ethics is applicable to members of the city board and all boards and commissions, as well as the city manager and the city attorney.

Additionally, city code states, "It shall be the policy of the city that professional and executive employees adhere to the letter and spirit of the principles set forth in this ethics code. Professional and executive employees shall include all department directors and their first level assistants."

Individuals covered by the code of ethics must disclose any matters that would have a direct or indirect financial impact for them or their relatives, city code states.

If an individual has a direct interest or official ties to a business entity with a direct interest in any contract or business relationship with the city, the matter must be disclosed to the applicable board or commission. Public servants with such an interest shall not participate or vote in any proceedings related to the contract or relationship, city code says.

Should the contract go forward, the partnership with Think Rubix will represent at least the third instance of City Hall under Scott collaborating with a politically connected outside firm.

In 2019, the city paid The Design Group -- a communications firm that employed the mayor's chief spokeswoman, Stephanie Jackson, as well as her husband -- $4,990 to produce a video package that compiled audiovisual material from a fatal police shooting.

In 2021, the city again partnered with The Design Group for production work on the State of the City address that year, which was broadcast virtually because of the covid-19 pandemic, though Jackson has said the firm was not paid.

City officials declined to make Scott available for an interview on the partnership with Think Rubix late last week.

Aaron Sadler, a spokesman for the mayor, referred to comments contained in the prior news release. "We are moving forward with planning this festival in coordination with the vendor selected through the City's normal [request for qualifications] process," Sadler wrote in an email.

During last year's State of the City address, Scott floated LITFest as a successor to the now-defunct RiverFest and suggested it would launch in 2022.

"This extended weekend festival will have a major economic impact," Scott said in his speech. "LITFest will promote business and technology with dynamic panel discussions, investor conferences and networking opportunities."

The festival would feature live performances by local and national artists, Scott said.

In response to a request for comment last week, Angela Rachels, a media relations official with Ghidotti Communications, said both Blake and Think Rubix Managing Principal Tristan Wilkerson were unavailable for interviews.

Rachels provided a statement on behalf of the firm that said Think Rubix was chosen because of its "strong background in diversity and inclusion" and experience supporting major events.

"We became aware of the LitFest bid opportunity via the City of Little Rock's automatically generated notifications," the statement said. "The bid for the LITFestival was awarded after Charles Blake left the city and before he joined Think Rubix, based on the experience of our existing, highly qualified team. We look forward to a fantastic event experience that will help grow Little Rock's cultural identity, and create a stage for local art, music, thought leadership, and entrepreneurship talent."

Details on the city's decision to partner with Think Rubix were first reported by the Arkansas Times.

In an April 14 article, journalist Max Brantley suggested the city's statement issued earlier that day was timed to preempt the release of information tied to a FOIA request Brantley had submitted.

The response to his FOIA request related to LITFest came just after the city's announcement, Brantley wrote.

Asked about the Arkansas Times article, Sadler wrote, "The City issued a news release because we thought it was important for all Little Rock residents to know about this contracting process. We had intended to announce this partnership once the contract was finalized, but went ahead and made the announcement given the questions we were receiving."

Think Rubix's response to the request for qualifications cited nine previous examples of the firm's special-event management work, including the 2021 presidential inauguration, records show. One of the examples Think Rubix cited took place in Little Rock -- a concert by the artist DaBaby.

A city schedule of deliverables released in response to a Freedom of Information Act request put the expected aggregate attendance at all LITFest events between 20,000 to 40,000 people. The city also requested that at least $75,000 in sponsorship dollars get raised by the date of the event.

A city memo dated March 21 and addressed to Think Rubix summarized work Little Rock officials had completed to date on LITFest.

The memo said the Little Rock Convention and Visitors Bureau has been involved in early conversations about the event. "The expectation expressed to them has involved not only assistance with publicity but also some sponsorship dollars," the memo said, while noting the visitors bureau had a new incoming chief executive.

Possible sponsorship opportunities existed with a long list of companies with relationships with the city, including Coca-Cola, Walmart and Axon Enterprise, the memo said.

Initial conversations regarding a venue had taken place with The Hall as well as the Mosaic Templars Cultural Center, the memo said. The memo also named potential panelists who might speak as part of the equity and economics summit.

In an interview after a city board meeting Tuesday, City Manager Bruce Moore said he has not been involved with the Think Rubix contract.

Moore said he had not seen the response to the city's request for qualifications, nor a draft contract. He had not signed a final agreement, which will have to go before him for a signature at some point, Moore indicated.

Asked if it was unusual to get one response to a request related to event management, Moore said he could not say whether it was unusual or not. He could not recall the city putting out a request for qualifications for that type of work in the past.

Asked if he had any ethical concerns at all in light of Blake's departure for the firm, Moore said, "Again, I haven't been involved at all."

It was his understanding that the request for qualifications was issued when Blake was still part of the mayor's office and the decision was made before Blake became employed by the firm, Moore said, based on what he has been told.