LR man says guilty in drugs, gun case

A Pulaski County man facing a state capital murder charge pleaded guilty in federal court Tuesday to one count each of possession of cocaine with intent to distribute and being a felon in possession of a firearm.

Kevin Deyoung Brooks, 35, of Little Rock was indicted by a federal grand jury in June 2020 on charges of possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, possession of fentanyl with intent to distribute and possession of firearms in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime, in addition to the two counts he pleaded to in court.

In exchange for the guilty plea, Assistant U.S. Attorney Stacy Williams moved to dismiss the other three counts against him. He will be sentenced at a later date and faces a potential life sentence in prison if found eligible for armed-career-criminal status.

According to Brooks' plea agreement, he was arrested Feb. 25, 2020, by members of the Little Rock Police Department Street Narcotics Detail and a Little Rock SWAT team after police found five firearms, multiple types of narcotics, money and paraphernalia in his Little Rock residence. Three of the firearms, the plea agreement said, were stolen.

Williams said all of the guns seized would be subject to forfeiture by the government.

"Did you hear what Ms. Williams told us about the plea agreement?" asked U.S. District Judge James M. Moody Jr. after Williams finished going over the document.

"Yes sir," Brooks responded.

"You do realize you're not getting the five guns back, right?" Moody asked.

"Yes sir," Brooks said.

After accepting Brooks' plea to the two counts, Moody explained that sentencing will take place following completion of a pre-sentence report by the U.S. Probation Office which will contain the recommended sentencing guidelines. Moody told Brooks to go over the report carefully with his attorney, Lauren Elenbaas of Conway, to be sure of its accuracy.

"Brooks is a pretty common name and you don't want credit for anything some other Brooks may have done," Moody explained.

In July 2020, Brooks and another man, Eric McFadden, 42, of North Little Rock, were arrested in connection with the March 21, 2020, shooting death of 27-year-old Kaylon Luckadue, who North Little Rock police found shot to death in the 1500 block of Arkansas Avenue in North Little Rock.

Both men are charged with capital murder in Pulaski County Circuit Court.

McFadden is also facing federal drug and weapons charges in a separate case. He is scheduled for trial before Chief U.S. District Judge D. Price Marshall Jr. in October.