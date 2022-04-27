• Third time wasn't the charm for Sean Penn. The Oscar winner's divorce from Leila George, whom he married in 2020, was finalized last week, according to court documents obtained by TMZ. The 30-year-old Australian-born actress -- whose parents are actors Vincent D'Onofrio and Greta Scacchi -- filed for divorce from the "Licorice Pizza" actor, 61, in October. Penn and George, who acted in D'Onofrio's "The Kid," were in an on-and-off relationship from 2016 until their 2020 marriage -- the third for Penn. From 1996 to 2010, the "Milk" star was married to Robin Wright, with whom he shares daughter Dylan, a 31-year-old actress and model, and son Hopper, 28, also an actor. Penn was previously married to Madonna from 1985 to '89. In 2011, he told The Hollywood Reporter that he'd "just got taken for one half of everything I had" in his divorce from Wright, and therefore had to continue working.

• New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham is getting married, and Vice President Kamala Harris has been picked to officiate. The first-term Democratic governor made the announcement through her personal spokesman last week, saying a small ceremony will be held May 21 in Washington, D.C. Lujan Grisham, who is running for reelection, will be tying the knot with Manny Cordova. They've been together about 10 years, and Cordova was at her side during an inaugural Mass in Santa Fe before her swearing-in ceremony in 2019. "We're delighted to celebrate our wedding in front of family and close friends," the couple said. "Like so many New Mexicans, we've postponed family celebrations over the past two years during this pandemic. We feel fortunate to be with our loved ones in celebration of our marriage." Both Lujan Grisham, 62, and Cordova, 66, were previously married and have adult children and grandchildren. She was married to Gregory Grisham for more than 20 years; he died in 2004. The son of ranchers, Cordova grew up in a rural community south of Albuquerque. He owns an auto repair shop in Santa Fe. The couple also plan to celebrate in an event for family and friends in northern New Mexico in late May.