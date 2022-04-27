Walmart opens site

for storing imports

Walmart Inc. recently opened a $220 million warehouse in South Carolina to store imported goods arriving at the nearby port in Charleston.

The Import Distribution Center in Ridgeville, S.C., which opened Friday, covers 3 million square feet. The initial goal is to create 1,000 jobs, a news release said.

The Bentonville-based retailer said it chose to build the center in Ridgeville because of its proximity to the deep-water Port of Charleston -- the nation's eighth-largest -- as well as the state's business-friendly environment.

This is Walmart's seventh Import Distribution Center in the U.S. The company announced plans to build it in July 2020.

"This new Import Distribution Center will give us expanded access to seaports, in turn allowing us to deliver a wide selection of merchandise from around the globe," said Mike Gray, senior vice president of Walmart's supply chain operations.

-- Serenah McKay

Group funds aid

for small farmers

Northwest Arkansas Food Systems -- a supporter of small and mid-size farm operations -- recently designated $730,000 in grant funds to support small farms, expand a pilot SNAP program and improve soil health.

Money from Northwest Arkansas Food Systems will allow the Arkansas Department of Agriculture to create the Arkansas Grown Grant for Northwest Arkansas Farmers pilot program, in which grants up to $15,000 will be offered to small farms in Benton, Washington, Carroll and Madison counties to improve access to wholesale markets, for operational needs, mechanized production equipment, water and irrigation resources, cold storage or other needs.

In partnership with the Food Conservancy, a grant to the Community Clinic in northwest Arkansas will increase access to locally grown foods for patients and their families. And the University of Arkansas will start the Northwest Arkansas Speciality Crop Soil Health Program to teach growers how to improve soil health.

Northwest Arkansas Food Systems is supported by the Walton Family Foundation.

-- Cristina LaRue

Index drops 19.85

to finish at 768.75

The Arkansas Index, a price-weighted index that tracks the largest public companies based in the state, closed Tuesday at 768.75, down 19.85.

"Stocks tumbled on Tuesday, as previously-prized growth stocks have been hammered this year over the combination of higher interest rates, China's covid-19 led lockdown and the aggressive shift by major central banks to fight inflation, [overshadowing] what has been a better-than-expected quarterly earnings season so far," said Chris Harkins, managing director at Raymond James & Associates.

The index was developed by Bloomberg News and the Democrat-Gazette with a base value of 100 as of Dec. 30, 1997.