Northwest Arkansas arrest roundup

Arrests

Fayetteville

• Christopher Ringgold, 30, of 1305 N. Leverett Ave. in Fayetteville, was arrested Monday in connection with battery and aggravated residential burglary. Ringgold was being held Tuesday in the Washington County Detention Center on $35,000 bond.

• Clifford Gage, 28, of 20892 Lakeshore Drive in Springdale, was arrested Monday in connection with aggravated assault on a family or household member and false imprisonment. Gage was being held Tuesday in the Washington County Detention Center on $35,000 bond.

Springdale

• Darwin Trejo-Mendez, 36, of 1906 Sisco Drive in Springdale, was arrested Sunday in connection with battery. Trejo-Mendez was released Monday from the Washington County Detention Center with no bond set.

Washington County Sheriff's Office

• Zchan Willis, 46, of 1880 Kaywood Lane, Apt. 8, in Fayetteville, was arrested Monday in connection with aggravated assault on a family or household member and false imprisonment. Willis was being held Tuesday in the Washington County Detention Center with no bond set.