NWA NATURALS: Naturals fall to Amarillo in series opener

Today’s Game

Amarillo at NW Arkansas Naturals

When 7:05 p.m.

Where Arvest Ballpark, Springdale

Online nwanaturals.com

Pitchers Amarillo — RHP Slade Cecconi (0-0, 3.29 ERA). NW Arkansas — LHP Anthony Veneziano (0-3, 18.47 ERA)

The week ahead

TODAY vs. Amarillo, 7:05 p.m.

THURSDAY vs. Amarillo, 7:05 p.m.

FRIDAY vs. Amarillo, 7:05 p.m.

SATURDAY vs. Amarillo, 6:05 p.m.

SUNDAY vs. Amarillo, 2:05 p.m.

MONDAY Off

TUESDAY at Springfield, 6:35 p.m.

SPRINGDALE -- A Northwest Arkansas rally fell short as Amarillo scored five runs in the top of the 11th inning and held off the Naturals 6-5 on Tuesday afternoon at Arvest Ballpark.

Down 6-1, Northwest Arkansas fought back in the bottom half of the 11th. Robbie Glendinning's two-out, three-run homer slashed the deficit to 6-5. Tucker Bradley followed with a bunt single, bringing Nate Eaton to the plate as the winning run. But Eaton flew out to center, ending the game.

It was 1-1 after nine innings as the starting pitchers schooled hitters in front of a large group of area students and an announced Education Day crowd of 3,702.

Naturals starter Drew Parrish dazzled during six scoreless innings, striking out six and limiting the Sod Poodles to one hit. The left-hander threw 76 pitches (55 for strikes) and walked none, lowering his ERA to 3.32.

"I've seen him do that, and that's what we came to expect of him the last couple of years," Northwest Arkansas Manager Chris Widger said. "He started off a little bit slower this year, but that's what we're used to seeing from him. When he locates his fastball, everybody knows he has a really plus-plus change up. So when he starts locating his fastball, gets that in their mind, his change up becomes that much better."

Amarillo starter Drey Jameson also cruised, fanning 9 and giving up 3 hits in 6 walk-free innings.

The Sod Poodles (9-7) took a 1-0 lead in the seventh inning when former Arkansas Razorback Dominic Fletcher walked and scored. Fletcher, who belted 33 homers for Arkansas from 2017-19, went 1-for-3 and scored twice against the Naturals.

Northwest Arkansas (7-9) tied it at 1-1 and forced extra innings after Michael Massey (3-for-5) doubled with two away in the ninth. He came home on Sebastian Rivero's scorching double down the third-base line.

"He's really turned it up the last three or four games," Widger said of Massey. "He's feeling more comfortable now, and the weather's warming up a little bit."

John Rave went 2-for-3 as the Naturals dropped the opener of the six-game homestand.

After a scoreless 10th, Juan Centeno's two-run single fueled Amarillo's 11th-inning eruption.

Reliever Walter Pennington (1-1), the fourth Northwest Arkansas pitcher, took the loss, surrendering four hits and five runs (four earned) in one inning.