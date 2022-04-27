Off the Wire

BASEBALL

The New York Yankees were fined $100,000 by baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred for using their dugout phone to relay information about opposing teams' signs during the 2015 season and part of 2016. The fine was disclosed in a Sept. 14, 2017, letter from Manfred to Yankees General Manager Brian Cashman that is set to be unsealed in U.S. District Court in New York this week as part of a dismissed lawsuit by a fan. The letter's contents were first reported Tuesday by SNY and the letter was obtained by The Associated Press. MLB has said the fine was for violating rules on the use of the dugout phone but made the distinction that the Yankees did not use electronics to steal signs, a greater violation that led in January 2020 to the Houston Astros getting fined $5 million and resulted in one-year suspensions for Astros Manager AJ Hinch and General Manager Jeff Luhnow, who were both fired for the team's conduct during the 2017 season.

NASCAR on Tuesday ordered Denny Hamlin to begin sensitivity training this week after he posted an anti-Asian meme from the television comedy "Family Guy" to criticize Kyle Larson's driving on the last lap at Talladega Superspeedway over the weekend. Hamlin deleted the tweet Monday night and apologized. "I took down a post I made earlier today after reading some of the comments," he wrote. "It was a poor choice of memes and I saw how it was offensive. It came across totally wrong." Hamlin is a three-time Daytona 500 winner who drives a Toyota for Joe Gibbs Racing. He also owns 23XI Racing with Michael Jordan and fields two cars supported by the Japanese automaker -- one driven by Bubba Wallace, the only Black driver at NASCAR's top level. In the meme, an Asian woman speaks in choppy English before moving across six lanes of traffic with no warning, reflecting a racist steretype about Asian drivers. It has long been removed from the episode on all streaming platforms but the clip can still be found on YouTube. Larson's name was superimposed over the female driver in the meme.

A filly died Tuesday after suffering a training injury at Santa Anita, the track's second such death in two days and fifth this year. Cayton Kid, a 4-year-old filly trained by Gary Stute, suffered a musculoskeletal injury during training at the Arcadia track, according to the California Horse Racing Board's website. She earned her lone victory on April 10 in seven career starts and had earnings of $25,740. A 3-year-old filly named Magnolia on Monday suffered a musculoskeletal injury in training and was euthanized, the board said. Trained by Simon Callaghan, she won her only start last year at Del Mar and had earnings of $42,000. Of the five deaths at Santa Anita this year, four happened during training and one during a race, the CHRB said.

Texas Tech Coach Mark Adams has a new contract that includes a hefty pay raise and extends his deal through the 2026-27 season after leading the Red Raiders to the NCAA Sweet 16 in his first season as head coach. The new contract was announced Tuesday by the school, just more than a month after Texas Tech finished with a 27-10 record. Adams was the AP Big 12 coach of the year after the Red Raiders finished 18-0 at home and were third in the Big 12 regular-season standings behind No. 1 seeds Kansas and Baylor -- teams they beat at home. Adams' total compensation will start at $3 million next season, and annual $50,000 increases will take that to $3.2 million in 2026-27. When Adams replaced Chris Beard last April he initially got a five-year contract and was scheduled to make $1.95 million plus incentives next season.