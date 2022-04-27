Organizer: dancing is fun, healthy

Line dance-inspired workouts have people shaking off the inches with a new low-to-high cardio soul line dance class put on by the Pine Bluff Parks & Recreation Department.

Parks and Recreation Special Projects Coordinator Portia Jones, 33, originally of Altheimer, began her new role with the city in August and she hit the ground running, giving the program a fresh outlook and boost.

Jones’ latest program initiative, line dancing on the lake taught by instructor Casandra Byrd, has participants energized and shaking their groove thing while burning calories.

“I wanted to bring awareness to the front line of health so I thought of something that would be appealing to everyone,” said Jones, who added that everyone loves to dance.

Jones said dancing releases emotions of happiness, is fun and stimulates endorphins. With more than 30 women registered in the class, she has also created unbreakable bonds, a sisterhood and positive social interaction as well as a therapeutic release.

Classes are held every Monday and Tuesday from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. on the Saracen Landing pier. With three classes held so far, Jones said there has been more interest to the point they may have to find a larger space.

She said they have even had passersby walking in the park or cruising the waters in their boats stop to the sound of music to join in briefly with some of their own dance moves.

“We want to show the city that while the pandemic may have slowed us down in the beginning, the Parks and Recreation is here,” Jones said.

Other special projects that Jones said are in the works or have just recently launched are Garden Day, Bark in the Park, Lunch on The Lake, Read Across America, Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu, Jazz in the Park, Pickleball and Becoming an Outdoors Woman in partnership with the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission, where women are taught to fish and more.

“Bark in the Park is coming back up this weekend at Irene Holcomb Dog Park from 9:30 a.m. until 1:30 p.m. at 1610 West Third Ave.,” Jones said.

Jones first introduced Bark in the Park in October. The four-legged friends’ celebration was designed to bring dogs back to Irene Holcomb Bark Park.

More than 50 dog lovers came to the event with their pets.

The event was hosted by the Pine Bluff Parks and Recreation Department and included involvement by the Jefferson County Cooperative Extension Service and the city’s Animal Control Department, which brought adoptable puppies.









Lunch On The Lake will take place every Thursday from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. Food Trucks will be at Saracen Landing with a variety of options for your taste buds.

The Becoming an Outdoors Woman session, during which women will learn how rig a pole, tie a hook on, cast a rod and reel, where to fish and when to fish, will be coming soon.

Jones said there are also plans to bring the Farmer’s Market back this summer.

For more information on any of these events, Jones can be reached at

(870) 510-0201.

“I love Pine Bluff and I’m willing to do anything to build this community,” she said. “We have so much to offer and I’m excited about being a part of that.”



