100 years ago

April 27, 1922

• Acting on a tip from the Pine Bluff authorities, Detectives Cabaniss and Martin yesterday arrested two white men and a negro in a roadster, in which they later discovered Scotch, whiskey, and gin said to be valued at more than $3,000 at present retail prices. The seizure was the largest amount of bottled liquor to be captured by the police since 1916, when the saloons were abolished.

50 years ago

April 27, 1972

WASHINGTON -- Sen. J. William Fulbright, D-Ark., said today that President Nixon's Wednesday night address to the nation on the Vietnam War left him with a feeling "of sadness for our country." In his speech, Nixon announced plans to reduce the U.S. Forces in Vietnam to 49,000 men by July 1 and that the United States would continue the bombing of North Vietnam as long as the North continued its offensive in the south. The President also said that the U.S. would return to the peace talks in Paris in the hope of reaching an agreement that would end the war. Fulbright said that "apparently, Americans will fight and die (in Vietnam) as long as is necessary to save the South Vietnamese government from defeat."

25 years ago

April 27, 1997

PHILADELPHIA -- They've talked trash about each other in countless campaigns. Now, some of the nation's leading politicians are gathering here to help pick trash up. Three presidents of the United States and at least one potential "wannabe" plan to get down and dirty with hundreds of volunteers this morning as they open the first-ever Summit on Volunteerism. It could be the photo opportunity of the century. Armed with paint brushes and brooms, garbage bags and flower pots, trailing scores of Secret Service agents and hundreds -- if not thousands -- of reporters, President Clinton and two of his predecessors, George Bush and Jimmy Carter, descend this morning on some of this city's meanest streets. They will be joined by the man many think could be president -- retired Gen. Colin Powell.

10 years ago

April 27, 2012

CONWAY -- The University of Central Arkansas' faculty senate voted Thursday to ask trustee Scott Roussel to resign over his failure to tell other board members in August that a $700,000 offer by food vendor Aramark to renovate the president's house was contingent upon a contract extension. As it turned out, the offer was anything but the private donation that Roussel described to other trustees in August. The $700,000 would have been amortized -- or recovered and likely with interest -- by Aramark had the deal not fallen through, a review by the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette has since revealed. The failure by Roussel and then-UCA President Allen Meadors to disclose the contract tie-in led to Meadors' resignation Sept. 2 and to an investigation by the Arkansas State Police. Prosecuting Attorney Cody Hiland's office is now reviewing the case.