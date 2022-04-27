Paragould motorcyclist killed in crash, police say

A 22-year-old motorcyclist in Paragould was killed after his motorcycle struck a tractor-trailer on Tuesday evening, police said.

The crash happened at about 5:10 p.m., as a 2022 Kawasaki driven by Elijah Dunigan traveled east on Pruetts Chapel Road, according to a preliminary incident report from Paragould Police. Dunigan made a right turn onto U.S. 49 and collided with a southbound tractor-trailer, the report states.

Police said the motorcycle fell onto its side and slid under the other vehicle.

Dunigan was transported to Arkansas Methodist Medical Center, where he later died, according to the report.

About an hour later, a pedestrian was fatally struck by a vehicle in rural Hot Spring County, authorities said.

The crash happened around 6:10 p.m. on Tuesday, Arkansas State Police spokesperson Bill Sadler said.

A 2017 GMC headed east on Interstate 30 rear-ended a 2002 Chevrolet Subaru, which then struck an unoccupied 2021 Nissan, according to a preliminary crash report from state police.

The GMC left the road and entered the median, hitting 60-year-old Kenneth Williams of Malvern, troopers said.

Williams died as a result of the wreck. The driver of the Subaru, a 64-year-old man from Arkadelphia, was also injured, according to the report.

Authorities described conditions at the time of both crashes as clear and dry.

At least 159 people have been killed as a result of crashes on Arkansas roads so far this year, according to preliminary figures.