Rizzo’s three home runs power Yankees past O’s

NEW YORK -- Anthony Rizzo homered three times to take over the major league lead, Aaron Judge connected on his birthday and Joey Gallo ended the longest home-run drought of his career as the New York Yankees outslugged the Baltimore Orioles 12-8 Tuesday night.

Luis Severino (2-0) pitched a no-hitter into the sixth inning for New York before Jorge Mateo's one-out single. Anthony Santander followed a few batters later with a three-run home run.

Rizzo floated his sixth, seventh and eighth home runs of the season over Yankee Stadium's short right-field fence for six RBI, Judge joined Lou Gehrig and Jerry Mumphrey as Yankees to homer on their 30th birthdays and Gallo connected for the first time in 23 games, a slump dating to last season.

Gleyber Torres tacked on a bases-loaded triple in the seventh, and the previously slumping Yankees followed Sunday's 10-run outburst against Cleveland with another barrage, helping them win for the sixth time in seven games.

Austin Hays added a three-run home run against Jonathan Loaisiga for the pesky Orioles, who scored four runs against a bullpen with a 2.44 ERA entering Tuesday. Baltimore has two home runs in consecutive games after failing to connect more than once in their first 15 contests.

Rizzo hit a three-run shot in the third that just reached the first row in right field, added a two-run drive in the fifth and capped it off with a solo shot in the eighth.

MARINERS 8, RAYS 4 Logan Gilbert (3-0) pitched 52/3 scoreless innings, Adam Frazier hit a three-run double and Seattle won its fourth in a row, defeating Tampa Bay. AL West-leading Seattle has won nine of 11.

BLUE JAYS 6, RED SOX 5 (10) George Springer hit a two-run home run to force extra innings, Raimel Taipa hit a game-ending sacrifice fly in the 10th inning, and Toronto handed Boston its fourth consecutive loss.

ROYALS 6, WHITE SOX 0 Daniel Lynch pitched six innings and Kansas City handed the Chicago White Sox their eighth consecutive loss. Former Arkansas Razorback Dallas Keuchel (1-2) worked 4 innings, allowing 2 unearned runs and 2 hits. The lefty struck out 2 and walked 5.

ASTROS 5, RANGERS 1 Jake Odorizzi allowed one hit over six innings to end a long winless drought, and a rejuvenated Kyle Tucker homered and drove in three runs to power Houston past Texas. Odorizzi (1-2) permitted just two baserunners and won for the first time in 10 starts since last August.

TWINS 5, TIGERS 4 Detroit catcher Eric Haase made a throwing error on a botched rundown, capping a chaotic play that gave Minnesota two runs for a wild win over the Tigers.

ANGELS 4, GUARDIANS 1 Mike Trout homered and drove in three runs, and Patrick Sandoval pitched seven innings of two-hit ball as the Los Angeles Angels topped Cleveland.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

METS 3, CARDINALS 0 Chris Bassitt pitched six innings, and the New York Mets shut out St. Louis for their franchise-best sixth consecutive series win. Bassitt struck out 6 batters and allowed 2 hits and 2 walks. Cardinals starting pitcher Jordan Hicks allowed 2 runs on 2 hits and 2 walks in 2 innings before being pulled in the top of the third inning after being struck on the right wrist. His X-rays were negative.

BREWERS 12, PIRATES 8 Willy Adames homered twice and drove in a career-high seven runs, and Milwaukee beat Pittsburgh. Josh Hader earned his major league-leading ninth save.

PHILLIES 10, ROCKIES 3 Odubel Herrera homered, doubled and drove in three runs, Zach Eflin pitched six strong innings and Philadelphia handled Colorado. Didi Gregorius had two hits and an RBI in his return from a bruised hand, and Bryce Harper added two hits for the Phillies.

BRAVES 3, CUBS 1 Travis Demeritte hit his first big league home run in nearly three years to back another strong outing by Max Fried in an Atlanta victory over the Chicago Cubs.

MARLINS 5, NATIONALS 2 Joey Wendle hit his first home run for Miami, a three-run shot that helped produce a victory over reeling Washington.

PADRES 9, REDS 6 Eric Hosmer hit his first home run of the season and Jake Cronenworth added a bases-loaded triple during an eight-run fourth inning that sent San Diego past struggling Cincinnati.

DIAMONDBACKS 5, DODGERS 3 David Peralta hit a tiebreaking home run in the eighth inning and also started one of Arizona's five double plays as the Diamondbacks beat the Los Angeles Dodgers.