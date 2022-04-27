Rogers council changes city growth map, votes to adjust emergency pay for city employees

Other action

The Rogers City Council also:

• Approved a request from Willow Creek Apartments to rezone 9.27 acres north of West New Hope Road and west of South Eighth Street to the neighborhood commercial zoning district with a revised density concept plan.

• Tabled a request from Laura Arondo to rezone 0.34 acres at 901 W. Cypress St. from the highway commercial zoning district to the residential single-family zoning district.

Source: NWA Democrat-Gazette

ROGERS -- City Council members on Tuesday unanimously decided to adopt changes to the city's comprehensive growth map that will immediately go into effect.

The changes expand the map's uptown regional center at its northern boundary to include the Pinnacle Springs commercial subdivision and Village on the Creeks, near Interstate 49 and New Hope Road.

Designating both areas an uptown regional center allows mixed-use developments, according to a city planning staff report.

A group wanting to a build mixed-use development in the Pinnacle Springs commercial subdivision has met with city staff, and the changes to the map would help allow developments that already make sense in the area, according to John McCurdy, city development director.

"The reason this is coming to the council, the thing that catalyzed this versus holding it off until we enter in our CGM comprehensive amendment phase for review, is that we've got a major development that we've met with several times with city staff that wishes to build a mixed-use development on that hill that's between Einstein Bagels and Home Depot," he said.

The Pinnacle Springs commercial subdivision includes Home Depot, Red Lobster, Olive Garden, Einstein Bagels and CORE Architects.

Village on the Creeks includes Mercy, England Family Dental, Natural State Beer Co., First Watch and Chapel on the Creeks.

The map, which guides development decisions for the city, was adopted in 2019, McCurdy said.

The Planning Commission approved the tweaks in an April 5 meeting as part of an ongoing process of updating the map. The map is amended every four to five years, McCurdy said.

All council members who were present voted in favor of the changes. Council member Barney Hayes was absent.

In other business, the council unanimously approved revisions to the city's personnel policy manual concerning employee pay during extreme weather conditions and other emergencies.

The changes allow city employees to earn up to eight hours a day, and 40 hours total, of emergency closing leave during an emergency closing of city offices.

"What we're doing here is putting some language into our inclement weather policy that will allow for essential personnel to be paid the same amount of time as a civilian employee who is paid during a closure and doesn't have to report to work. For example, the city has a snowstorm, and we close for an eight-hour day. Anyone who works in that ensuing 24-hour period would also receive that eight hours that a civilian would receive," said Thomas Dunlap, director of human resources.

"It basically creates a double-time environment for those employees who report to work and are scheduled to work within that 24-hour period," he said.

The revisions will go into effect June 12, according to the ordinance.