Sports Hall of Fame banquet set May 9

The White Hall Sports Hall of Fame Banquet will be held at 6:30 p.m. May 9 at the James "Jitters" Morgan White Hall Community Center at White Hall.

The deadline to purchase tickets is Sunday. Tickets are $20 each and are available at the White Hall High School principal's office or from any Hall of Fame Committee member, according to a news release.

This year's Hall of Fame inductees include: Mike Brown, Bob McKenzie, Sharon Morgan and a posthumous induction for Steve Strahan.

The outstanding senior boy and girl athletes in each sport will be recognized. The White Hall Sports Hall of Fame will offer two scholarships for one senior male and one senior girl athlete.