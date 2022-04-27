UNDER THE RADAR: Searcy O-lineman Eli Wilson

On Wednesdays we feature an in-state prospect who could be flying under the radar of college coaches. This week's UTR prospect is Searcy’s Eli Wilson.

Class: 2023

Position: Offensive lineman

Size: 6-3, 295 pounds

Academics: 3.6 GPA

Weight room maxes: 305 bench press, 455 squat, 275 power clean

Interest: Air Force, Duke, other programs

Coach Zak Clark:

“He’s very athletic, he has greet feet. He also has a nasty streak to him that you can’t teach. He’s very competitive. I don’t know his actual wrestling record, but he’s a very good wrestler. Plays on the baseball team and he’s our strongest kid by far. I think all those sports have helped, but certainly getting into college and focusing on football there’s no telling how big he’s going to get.

"He was around 300 in the fall and he carried it very well. He thinks he could be 320-325 guy. He’s pushing 6-4 and he loves the weight room. He can get to what some school wants him to get."