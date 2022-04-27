U.S. advances switch to energy-saving light bulbs

The Energy Department finalized two rules Monday requiring manufacturers to sell energy-efficient light bulbs, effectively putting a "sell-by" date on older, inefficient bulbs that don't meet the new standards.

The move will speed the pace of a lighting revolution that is already well underway, driving down electricity use, saving consumers money and slashing greenhouse gas emissions from the power sector.

The new rules, which reverse a Trump-era policy, expand energy-efficiency requirements to more types of light bulbs and ban the sale of those that produce less than 45 lumens per watt -- a measure of how much light is emitted for each unit of electricity. This will eventually prohibit most incandescent and halogen light bulbs and shift the country toward more efficient and compact fluorescent and LED bulbs.

Once the new rules are fully in place next year, consumers should save nearly $3 billion per year on their utility bills, the Energy Department said. The rules are projected to cut planet-warming carbon emissions by 222 million metric tons over the next 30 years, an amount equivalent to emissions generated by 28 million homes in one year, officials said.

"The lighting industry is already embracing more energy efficient products, and this measure will accelerate progress to deliver the best products to American consumers and build a better and brighter future," Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm said in a statement.

In 2020, about 30% of light bulbs sold in the United States were incandescent or halogen incandescent bulbs, according to industry groups. The new rule bars manufacture or importation of incandescent bulbs as of Jan. 1.

The new efficiency standard will take effect 75 days after it is printed in the Federal Register. But the Energy Department will phase in enforcement over time. For manufacturers, full enforcement of the new rule will begin Jan. 1.

GRACE PERIOD

Retailers and distributors will have an extra seven months to comply, giving them more time to sell existing inventory. The American Lighting Association, a trade group, had asked the Biden administration to postpone fully implementing stricter light bulb efficiency standards for two years.

In June, it warned that a faster pivot away from incandescent bulbs to energy-efficient LEDs would result in "major financial losses" for lighting manufacturers and retailers, as well as "a glut of stranded inventory, piling up at individual showrooms and eventually landfills."

On Tuesday, the National Electrical Manufacturers Association, a trade organization representing manufacturers of electrical products, including light bulbs, issued a statement calling consumers' adoption of LED lighting "an unqualified success."

"NEMA appreciates the administration's recognition of the challenges industry faces in complying with the rule and the adoption of a more manageable compliance time frame," said Spencer Pederson, spokesperson for the group.

Andrew deLaski, executive director of the nonprofit Appliance Standards Awareness Project, said some major retailers such as Ikea and Costco have already stopped selling incandescent light bulbs. Others should be able to comply with the new rules more quickly than the government's timeline allows, he said.

"These changes have definitely been a long time coming," deLaski said. "What this means is that all consumers, no matter where they shop, will have access to a range of efficient LED choices that'll save them money, light up just like the bulbs they replace and last 10 times longer. That's welcome news with energy prices going up."

The Trump administration in 2019 had slowed a years-long push by Congress and past administrations to switch Americans to LED bulbs and other lighting that uses less electricity. Former President Donald Trump said in September 2019 that the Energy Department canceled a pending phaseout of incandescent bulbs because "what's saved is not worth it."

At the time, the Natural Resources Defense Council advocacy group said the rollback could boost energy consumption by an amount equal to the output of 30 large power plants.

But Trump decried more efficient light bulbs, telling House Republican lawmakers in 2019, "The light's no good. I always look orange."

Each month that incandescent bulbs remain on the shelves equates to about 800,000 tons of preventable carbon dioxide emissions that enter the atmosphere over those products' lifetime, according to the Appliance Standards Awareness Project.

Advocates hailed the latest rule change, saying it would ensure that commonly used light bulbs meet an easily achieved efficiency standard.

"This is a victory for consumers and for the climate -- one that's been a long time coming," said Steven Nadel, executive director of the American Council for an Energy-Efficient Economy, a nonprofit organization that seeks to reduce energy waste and combat climate change.

LED bulbs "have become so inexpensive that there's no good reason for manufacturers to keep selling 19th-century technology that just isn't very good at turning electrical energy into light," Nadel said. The new standards "will finally phase out energy-wasting bulbs across the country."

Information for this article was contributed by Anna Phillips of The Washington Post and by Matthew Daly of The Associated Press.