Veteran bankers take top postings

Simmons Bank announced the promotions of two veteran bankers to lead its Arkansas community markets.

Daniel Robinson was named the East Arkansas division president and Reggie Rose is the West Arkansas division president, according to a Tuesday news release.

Robinson will oversee Pine Bluff, White Hall, Lake Village, Paragould, Jonesboro, Weiner, Searcy, Cabot, Monticello, Dermott, Hamburg, Star City and Dumas.

Robinson previously served as regional community president with responsibility for South-Central Arkansas. In 2020, he was recognized by Arkansas Business as a "40 under 40" honoree.

Rose will oversee El Dorado, Marshall, Clinton, Conway, Fort Smith, Clarksville, Russellville, Charleston, Ozark, Mountain View, Benton, Bryant, Strong, Hensley and Hot Springs.

Rose most recently served as regional community president for North Central Arkansas. From 2010-2018, he served as chairman of the Conway Advertising and Promotion Commission and, in 2020, was appointed to a seven-year term on the Conway Corporation Board of Directors. Rose is a graduate of Leadership Arkansas Class XIII.

"Daniel began his career with Simmons Bank nearly 20 years ago and during that time has achieved a distinguished track record of success," said Freddie Black, EVP, chief community banking officer.

"Reggie demonstrated his commitment to the community throughout the pandemic as he supported numerous small businesses through the PPP process. Daniel and Reggie share a passion for serving their clients and communities and we are delighted to have them lead our Arkansas community markets," Black said.