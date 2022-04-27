Walmart opens site for storing imports

Walmart Inc. recently opened a $220 million warehouse in South Carolina to store imported goods arriving at the nearby port in Charleston.

The Import Distribution Center in Ridgeville, S.C., which opened Friday, covers 3 million square feet. The initial goal is to create 1,000 jobs, a news release said.

The Bentonville-based retailer said it chose to build the center in Ridgeville because of its proximity to the deep-water Port of Charleston -- the nation's eighth-largest -- as well as the state's business-friendly environment.

This is Walmart's seventh Import Distribution Center in the U.S. The company announced plans to build it in July 2020.

"This new Import Distribution Center will give us expanded access to seaports, in turn allowing us to deliver a wide selection of merchandise from around the globe," said Mike Gray, senior vice president of Walmart's supply chain operations.