White Hall resident helms ‘The Outsiders’ production at ASC

"While we are the ones who create the divides between ourselves, we can also be the ones to challenge them" -- Pony Boy from "The Outsiders."

"The Outsiders" plot reflects last century's high school societal divisions, from working class "greasers" to wealthy "socs," but its 55-year-old message remains spot-on and relevant today.

With that in mind, and under the seasoned directorship of Jonathan R. Hoover of White Hall, the Arts and Science Center for Southeast Arkansas will bring the poignant, coming-of-age story to life.

"The Outsiders" will be performed at the Adam B. Robinson Jr. Black Box Theater at the ART WORKS, 623 S. Main St., Thursday at 7:30 p.m.; Saturday at 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.; and Sunday at 2 p.m. Performances are also set for school groups Thursday and Friday.

Hoover has been volunteering at ASC for about 15 years, beginning when he saw an ad in the newspaper for auditions for "It's a Wonderful Life."

"It was the last day and I signed up on a lark," Hoover remembered.

He was hooked.

By day, he's a contractor at the Pine Bluff Arsenal, but in the evening and on weekends, he acts, builds sets for stages, fine-tunes the light and sound systems and more for the ASC theater department.

"I've done it all. I've had a good time on every show I've been involved with," Hoover said.

In part, it's the camaraderie of engaging with people of different backgrounds, from bankers to police and so many others, he said. It's also about the creative process.

It's Hoover's fourth production as director, and these include "Through the Looking Glass" in 2016, "Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory" in 2017 and "A Charlie Brown Christmas" in 2021.

"The Outsiders" consists mainly of teenagers.

"I'm working with some talented kids. They're doing a great job. We're at the point (in rehearsals) when the characters are really coming to life," Hoover said.

As director, Hoover said he can only take a production so far, relying on the actors to carry it to its dramatic conclusion.

He isn't the only White Hall resident working on "The Outsiders."

Others include William Young, who plays Pony Boy; Mercury Downing, who plays Cherry; Matthew Nguyen, who plays Randy; and ensemble cast members are Hannah Estes, Jessica Persons and Kaleigh Persons.

A young cast is fitting, Hoover said.

"It's a hard-hitting story about youth angst. People coming of age. It's a lot about family. Brothers growing up without parents and all they have is each other," he said.

The story remains applicable today, Hoover said.

"It has a strong message against tribalism and us against them and things like that," he said.

On second thought, he added, "Maybe more so than when the book was written in the '60s."

Performances of "The Outsiders" are approximately two hours long with a 15-minute intermission between the two acts. The production is sponsored by Robinson & Fuller Funeral Homes and Express Employment Professionals.

Drinks and snacks will be available for purchase, and attendees are encouraged to wear masks when not eating or drinking.

Tickets are $13 for ASC members and seniors; $18 for nonmembers; and $10 for students. To purchase tickets, visit asc701.org or call (870) 536-3375.