The world in brief: Israeli premier warns against schisms

JERUSALEM -- Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett delivered a stark message Wednesday as the country ushered in its annual Holocaust memorial day, warning Jews against letting internal divisions tear society apart.

Speaking at Yad Vashem, Israel's memorial to the 6 million Jews slaughtered by the Nazis and their collaborators, Bennett also called on the world to stop comparing the Holocaust to other events in history. He spoke after leaders in both Ukraine and Russia drew parallels between their ongoing war and the genocide during World War II.

"As the years go by, there is more and more discourse in the world that compares other difficult events to the Holocaust. But, no," he said. "No event in history, cruel as it may have been, is comparable to the extermination of Europe's Jews by the Nazis and their collaborators."

Bennett's speech, coming on one of Israel's most solemn days of the year, came in a deeply personal context as well. On Tuesday, his family received a letter with a live bullet and a death threat. Israeli authorities tightened security around the premier and his family and were investigating.

"My brothers and sisters, we cannot, we simply cannot allow the same dangerous gene of factionalism dismantle Israel from within," Bennett said.

Bennett did not explicitly refer to politics. But he leads a narrow coalition that recently lost its parliamentary majority. His government is made up of eight parties that have little in common beyond their shared animosity to former Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, and Netanyahu, now the opposition leader, has worked hard to deepen divisions within the coalition.

Bennett's government was formed after four inconclusive elections, underscoring the fissures in society over key issues, including the conflict with the Palestinians and relations between religious and secular Jews.

China protests U.S. sailing Taiwan Strait

BEIJING -- China protested Wednesday against the sailing of a U.S. Navy guided-missile destroyer through the Taiwan Strait the previous day, accusing the American side of hyping the maneuver.

The Navy's Japan-based 7th Fleet said late Tuesday that the passing of the USS Sampson through the 100-mile-wide waterway between Taiwan and China "demonstrates the United States' commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific."

Senior Colonel Shi Yi, a Chinese military spokesperson, said the U.S. had "publicly hyped" the move.

"The frequent provocations of the U.S. have sent the wrong signals to 'Taiwan independence' forces and deliberately undermined peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait," Shi said. "We firmly oppose it."

China claims Taiwan as part of its territory and says the self-governing island must come under its rule. It regularly denounces U.S. support for Taiwan, including sales of military equipment to boost its defense and visits by American lawmakers and other government officials.

Ma Xiaoguang, a spokesperson for China's Taiwan Affairs Office, said China opposes any kind of military ties between Taiwan and the U.S.

"The Taiwan issue concerns China's core interest," he said. "We will by no means allow -- and strongly oppose -- any interference by exterior forces."

Bomb threats close Montenegro schools

PODGORICA, Montenegro -- Authorities in Montenegro canceled classes at all schools in the Balkan country Wednesday because of widespread bomb threats.

A total of 41 schools received messages that explosive devices were planted in the buildings, according to the Montenegro Education Ministry. Amid the resulting panic and chaos, the ministry decided to cancel all classes, spokesperson Bojan Knezevic said.

State broadcaster RTCG said the threatening messages were sent early Wednesday to the email addresses of schools throughout the country of 620,000 people.

Dozens of officers were sent to schools to check for potential explosives. There have been no reports that any were found. Police said they were investigating who sent the threats.

President Milo Djukanovic described the school threats as an alleged attempt to destabilize Montenegro before a new, pro-Western government is put to a vote and ahead of the summer tourism season.

Montenegro joined NATO in 2017. The country has been a key Western ally in the Balkans and supported Ukraine during its invasion by Russia.

11 electrocuted in India parade accident

NEW DELHI -- 11 people were electrocuted when their truck, decorated as a temple chariot, touched an overhead power line during a Hindu festival procession in southern India on Wednesday, police said.

The New Delhi Television channel said the electrical spark also set fire to the truck, which was crowded with devotees.

The 11 people died and three others suffered burns and were hospitalized in Thanjavur, a city in Tamil Nadu state, a police officer said.

The temple chariot procession in Thanjavur, 210 miles south of Chennai, the state capital, was organized by a local Hindu temple. Other details were not immediately available.









